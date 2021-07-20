Central Coosa’s offseason training schedule is unlike that of any other high school football team covered by the Outlook.
A vast majority of players who will suit up for the Cougars in the team’s first game against Verbena Aug. 20 will have participated in their first practice of the season just eight days prior.
Many players simply don’t have the means to get to summer workouts. The 10 to 12 players that have shown up to train routinely this June and July are more than head coach Brett Thomas has seen in any other year he’s been at Coosa.
“The first year I coached I only had, literally, about three boys showing up in the summertime,” Thomas said.
With the team’s first-ever legitimate spring practice under Thomas completed, the Cougars await a mad dash that will begin with the start of school Aug. 12 to get their squad in playing shape.
Transportation is an issue for Coosa’s team.
Players come from all over Coosa County, and many have parents that may work during the daytime and take the family’s only car, leaving no way for their child to get to practice, Thomas said.
Some may not even be able to afford the gas it takes to drive the 10, 15, sometimes even 20 miles it takes to get from residence to school and back, Thomas said.
“We’re the only school in the county. We have a couple of football players that live at the edge of the county. They have no transportation.”
As a result, there’s not a lot of schematic implementation that can happen in the summer months. Gargantuan swaths of players that will be core contributors to the team come fall aren’t available. All the Cougars can do is focus on football shape and basic skills.
“We work on strength and conditioning, but we also work on skill sets,” Thomas said. “Things for the line, receivers. Hopefully, because we don’t have as many coaches as other teams, once the season starts we’ll be able to use some of those boys to work with some of the inexperienced players.”
Thomas is only allowed three paid assistant coaches on staff, and has added a volunteer to help out.
One advantage Coosa had this year over years prior is a slate of spring practices.
Thomas got the chance to install certain tactics then for later use, and even hold a Blue/White intra-squad scrimmage in lieu of a spring game against an outside opponent.
“We actually had a productive spring, which we had never done before since I have been here,” Thomas said. “We had enough boys to have two full teams (playing each other), which I was just ecstatic about.
“Some of the things we’re going to implement this fall, we got to do it in the spring.”
Now he won’t see most of his players until that vaunted first day of classes, however.
Coosa doesn’t typically have a large roster to pick from. It’s best athletes play both sides of the ball.
With players arriving on Aug. 12 out of football shape, the risk of injury is too great to a team with such miniscule depth to make a high-contact practice environment. Coosa will have eight days, five practices total, to condition the long list of players who couldn’t get out in the summer and install whatever offensive and defensive gameplans it can.
“Criticism has come up, ‘Why don’t y’all focus on tackling?’ Having practices where we actually have contact,” Thomas said. “Think about this: If you really only have two quarterbacks, one primary quarterback and one that’s more of a running back, and two running backs that also operate as your linebackers. If you’re practicing during the week and making physical contact, what happens if one of those players goes down?”
It’ll be a constant touch-and-go process for a team that consistently deals with logistical issues other schools simply don’t have to, Thomas said.
For now, however, Thomas is working with as many players as he can get to come out in the heat of June and July.