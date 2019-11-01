Just judging by Central Coosa’s scores this season, it seems unlikely the Cougars would get a win on the football field.
But just looking at Talladega County Central’s scores, the same could easily be said.
Tonight, the two will go head to head and someone must win.
Both teams enter winless and they’ve both been blown away by the competition in all their nine previous games.
“Unfortunately, TC is really suffering from the same thing we are,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “At their last game, they had only about 19 players and it looked like about seven of those were JV.”
For TCC’s official roster, it does have a decent number of players but eight of those listed are seventh-graders and there’s a handful of eighth-graders and freshmen as well.
However, just like Central Coosa, the Fighting Tigers (0-9) do have a few players to look out for. The biggest threats offensively are quarterback Lachaunt Prince and running back Datravian Tuck. Both are seniors and both are similar to Coosa’s Donta Daniel in that they both play vital roles on both sides of the ball and special teams.
However, Thomas is hoping because the Cougars have been able to develop some players as offensive threats beyond Daniel, they’ll have the advantage in that department.
“With Dawson (Duncan), Dontaye Gilder, Donta Daniel and Tra Butler, they are all as fast or faster than their guys,” Thomas said. “We have four and they have two. We really need to focus on everybody but we have to really focus on those main competitors.”
But Thomas admitted the Tigers’ line does look more formidable than Coosa’s, which has been a sticking point all season long.
The Cougars are hopeful their defense has improved after last week’s game against Thorsby. Although Coosa suffered a loss, Thomas said he saw vast strides especially from his linebacking crew.
“Our linebackers did a lot better halfway through the second quarter on,” Thomas said. “We’re looking at the defense and seeing if the linebackers are blinding rushing in or are they sitting back and looking at the play. That’s what a lot of problem was. All of our guys were trying to run to the ball. You can’t do that.”
In anticipation the game might turn into a shootout, the Cougars have a strong offensive plan and that’s to get the ball into their playmakers’ hands.
“We need to get the ball in space and get the ball out of the backfield as quickly as possible,” Thomas said. “We need to try to eliminate our weakness. If we can get the ball out of the backfield, we can do that. The one thing is we know we can’t run downhill. There aren’t any dives that are going to work. We need to get the ball on the edges and it’s speed against speed and we’ll see who wins.”
Although clearly the playoffs are out of the question, this game has so much meaning for the Cougars who are looking to break a losing streak dating back three seasons.
“For the seniors, especially Dawson Thorton and Donta who have been here the longest, it would be a whole lot,” Thomas said. “But for all the seniors, to be a senior and to say, ‘Hey, I helped end the skid,’ it would be special.”