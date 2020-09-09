This year has been one of changes and, more than that, adaptability.
Central Coosa, which got off to a later start than most teams with its first game coming only last week resulting in a 55-8 loss, is making some changes and adapting as needed.
In last week’s loss to Luverne, the Cougars made a move no one really saw coming with Trae Butler moving from quarterback to wide receiver. Butler is a talented thrower of the football but, according to coach Brett Thomas, Butler feels more comfortable when lined up out wide.
Now, the Cougars needed someone to step up and be the signal caller; that player was Xavier Moon. Moon was a key player for the Cougars last season Thomas said the senior has really stepped up for Central Coosa this year.
Moon played well for the Cougars in their first game, scoring the only touchdown and two-point conversion on offense while getting a sack and a forced fumble on defense where he played safety.
With the change at quarterback, the offense will have a new look. Butler may have a bit more talent throwing the ball but Moon has more experience as a football player under Thomas. Moon isn’t as fast as Butler either, but his experience running the ball gives him an edge when it comes to angles and picking holes to run through. With Moon, the Cougar fans can expect a lot more run-pass options and more option plays in general on Fridays. Quarterback keepers will be a regular staple in the offense and to keep defenses honest, sprinkling in some pass plays here and there.
It’s all a work in progress but Thomas said the Cougars are eager to compete no matter what.
“We’re trying to get to a point where we can compete consistently,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of inexperienced players right now but we want to continue to be competitive despite that.”
Although Central Coosa has been mixing things up, the turnaround will have to be quick because region play continues this week and it doesn’t get any easier as the Cougars take on Highland Home.
The good news for Coosa is the Flying Squadron is 1-2 this season with the only win coming from a COVID-19 forfeit. Thomas isn’t taking Highland Home lightly as he knows the Flying Squadron’s defensive line has a couple good players on it.
“They have a top ranked player on MaxPreps,” Thomas said. “We have to figure out something to do with him and they have a good team that had a good year last year.”
The Cougars have a chance this week to equal last season’s win total and build some confidence moving forward. The key for Thomas and the Cougars to walk away with a win will be limiting the Highland Home offense’s possessions to as few as possible. They’ll also need to be opportunistic on defense with a takeaway or two to give Central Coosa a short field to work with and give itself momentum and confidence. Highland Home’s offense scored 28 points in its last game against Alabama Christian Academy, so the Flying Squadron has the ability to move the ball so the Cougars’ defense will need to be ready.