Central Coosa was scheduled to be off Friday, but with recent changes to Verbena’s schedule, the Cougars find themselves right back in the thick of things and hope to get the season’s first win on the football field.
Although the hopeful win won't count toward the Cougars' record, they're still excited to get on the field. The game was scheduled to be an open week for Central Coosa, but Calhoun canceled with Verbena prompting the jamboree game between the Red Devils and the Cougars.
The Cougars (1-2, 1-2) are ready to play after being shut out against Highland Home on Sept. 11, and what better way to build confidence than to play a defense that has given up an average of 37 points to opponents so far this season.
Cougar coach Brett Thomas is excited to be playing again after last week’s game against Francis Marion was canceled. Although the Cougars didn’t play last week, the team was still hitting the practice field hard, in hopes of equaling last season’s win total before reaching the halfway point in their season.
“Blocking and tackling are our weaknesses,” Thomas said. “For a few players this is their first year playing football. Our fundamentals aren’t quite there yet. We are helping guys understand what their duties are on the field; linebackers and safeties have been way too close to the line of scrimmage, so just getting them to understand their roles.”
After the Cougars’ first game against Luverne, Trae Butler moved from quarterback to receiver and vice versa for Xavier Moon, who moved to quarterback. According to Thomas, the Cougars have made another move at the quarterback spot, this time for the foreseeable future with Majavius Culpepper taking the reins of signal caller.
“He has great size for a freshman,” Thomas said. “With his arm strength and intellect, he will be a good quarterback. With us starting him as a freshman, we are looking for him to be a seasoned quarterback come his junior year. These early reps will be very important for his development.”
According to Thomas, the future at the skill positions are in good hands with freshmen like Culpepper and running back Cassidy Howard.
“His (Howard) upside is through the roof,” Thomas said. “When his mind catches up to his body, he is going to be a problem. I’m looking forward to seeing him develop over the next few years.”
As for Thomas’ game plan for Verbena, if the Cougars can stop the Red Devils’ quarterback and running back, Thomas likes Central Coosa’s chances of getting a win on Senior Night.
“They run a spread offense,” Thomas said. “Their quarterback is good and so is No. 22, their running back. We are going to key in on them.”
Despite having a couple players out, Thomas is his usual peppy self and always has the mindset his team can get the job done, no matter the opponent.
“I feel confident we can win every game,” Thomas said “Just like the movie ‘Any given Sunday’ we tell our guys that every Friday we have a chance to go out and win games; we just have to work hard.”