This season has been tough for Central Coosa’s football team.
And although the Cougars are heading to Thorsby, which is ranked just No. 3 in Class 2A 4, that doesn’t mean it’s going to get any easier tonight.
Struggles with low roster numbers, inexperience, injuries and people leaving the team have doomed the Cougars before they even really got started, but they are looking forward to having some players return.
Seketrius Milliner, who was out last week with a strained ligament in his hand, will be back and the Cougars (0-8, 0-5) will also see the return of Xavier Moon, who has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.
Moon is a starter on both offense and defense and boasts one of the biggest amounts of experience for the Cougars.
“He gives us an experienced receiver,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “Ryan (Payne) is a great short receiver but he can’t extend the field because he just doesn’t have breakaway speed. This will give us Dawson (Duncan) and Moon out there that can extend the field. They’ll also be able to spread things out to give Donta (Daniel) and Seketrius some running lanes.
“On defense, that gives us another cover. Especially against Thorsby, we had been using a seventh-grader as a cornerback, so now we’ll have Moon to play cover.”
Thorsby boasts a lot of speed, though, especially at its skill positions. Brody Barnett has been the biggest threat at quarterback. He’s thrown for 733 yards and also is the team’s leading rusher with 299 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Jacob Lockhart and AJ Smith are also ones to watch at running back, and the Rebels (4-4, 3-2) certainly aren’t afraid to take long shots at the end zone.
Coosa is hoping to stop the big-play potential with Daniel and Duncan. Last week, the two combined for 28 tackles and the Cougars’ only touchdown. Duncan had a sack to force a LaFayette fumble which Daniel scooped up and took to the house.
“Duncan did very well,” Thomas said. “He’s just a tall, rangier Donta on defense. He puts his head right in there and he’s not afraid.”
Although the Cougars certainly don’t want to look ahead, there’s no secret next week’s game against Talladega County Central, which is also winless and has had similar scores as Coosa, could be the most likely chance for a victory. So this week, Central Coosa will take some time to see where it can improve in the hopes of finally getting a win in Week 10.
“We’ve been working a lot with the line to try to get them to understand,” Thomas said. “But these are things we’ve been doing all season. Realistically, the whole season has been only two months because we don’t get the summer. So against LaFayette, I could see some improvement in the line. But we were starting a seventh-grader (Dylan Calhoun), who is 5-foot-3, and Heath Joiner, an eighth-grader, is still starting.”
The good — and somewhat unbelievable news — is the Cougars still seem to have a winning mentality.
“If you come to practice, you’d never know we’ve averaged 40-point losses every game,” Thomas said. “If you walked on the practice field, you would think we might be in line to go to the playoffs with their attitudes.”
Now they just need to turn that into a victory.