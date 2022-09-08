Central Coosa suffered its second straight loss after a 65-24 loss to Isabella on Thursday.
Despite the lopsided finish, Coosa filled the night with explosive plays and highlights.
Trailing 6-0 after the first drive of the game, Coosa came out hot against Isabella and scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage. Cassidy Howard took a pitch to the right, broke numerous tackles then turned on the jets to take the play 61-yards for a touchdown.
“We started off with momentum,” head coach Shundell Russaw said. “We scored on our first possession, and we got excited.”
Majavius Culpepper punched in the 2-point conversion to give the Cougars an early lead.
Central Coosa kept the momentum by forcing a fumble on the second play of Isabella’s second play from scrimmage. As the ball bounced on the ground for a few seconds, linebacker Elisha Hayes pounced on it and gave the Cougars possession.
Hayes also recorded a tackle for loss in the first half and forced a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter.
After the turnover Isabella took control of the game. The Mustangs mounted a 44-0 run to take a commanding lead in the second quarter.
Even facing the first-half deficit, Coosa stayed resilient.
The fans remained engaged, and Coosa rewarded them with an exciting 40-yard touchdown run from Hayes.
Last week Russaw played his J.V. in the second half due to the effort of the starting group, but this week he saw more tenacity in his team.
“It’s tough when you get down,” Russaw said “But I can look in their eyes, and I saw different individuals this week. They didn’t let up. They didn’t stop trying. They fought to the end.”
Coosa kicked off the fourth quarter by stopping Isabella on a fourth down attempt.
On the next play, Coosa executed another long touchdown run, this one from Antoneo Grant.
Grant took the direct snap and flew by everyone for an 85-yard touchdown run.
Russaw said that the late touchdown, mixed with the team using its timeouts in the last minute of the game, speaks to “the kind of culture” he is aiming to build at Coosa.
Russaw noted that defensively, his team needs to “improve on tackling and being tough” but reiterated that he is excited for the future of his program.
“I’m excited about the future of Coosa County,” Russaw said. “I’m excited for the future of our football team and our school. There’s a lot of good things going on.”
Coosa County plays at Thornsby next Friday before returning home on Sept. 30 for its homecoming game against Woodland.
“We’re building,” Russaw said. “We’re not going to stop, and our time is coming.”