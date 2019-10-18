At this point in the football season, it’s pretty much just about building for the future for Central Coosa.
The Cougars did see some bright spots with their youngsters last week in a lopsided loss at the hands of Reeltown and that gives Coosa coach Brett Thomas some hope.
“Just talking about the future, those seventh- and eighth-graders that we did have to put in, they actually did well,” Thomas said. “That was a positive.”
But it’s going to be just as tough this week as Central Coosa welcomes LaFayette for a Class 2A Region 4 matchup.
Although the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1) certainly haven’t lived up to their own expectations this season, they do pose a lot of problems for Central Coosa (0-7, 0-4). LaFayette is not only big but it is extremely fast, especially up front and through the air.
Quarterback Jordan Walker is a dual threat and LaFayette has scored in bunches this year as it’s averaging 22.4 points per game.
“They’re very physical and they are really, really fast,” Thomas said. “They have a great quarterback; he can throw it a mile.”
But what LaFayette doesn’t like is a low-scoring game. The Bulldogs have lost all four games when they’ve scored 14 points or less.
The difficulty for Central Coosa was at this point it’s starting so many young players, it’s going to be hard to combat anything LaFayette is trying to do offensively especially because it can throw the ball so well.
“That puts us at a disadvantage because we’re actually playing middle schoolers at cornerback; we don’t have a choice,” Thomas said. “We’re going to drop back in a zone coverage. We literally told the seventh-grader who plays cornerback to just keep running back until he hears the whistle blow so nobody gets behind him.”
Central Coosa will see the return of Donta Daniel, who missed last week with an injury. He’ll take back up his natural position at running back while Dawson Duncan will still be under center.
“As far as throwing abilities, Dawson and Donta are about on par with one another,” Thomas said. “But when Donta was back there by himself, we had no other legitimate speed back there. We’re still just trying to compensate for the inexperienced line. We’re just trying to come up with different strategies to put them in the best position possible to be productive.”
Although Daniel will return, the Cougars will be without Seketrius Milliner who has added a good second option in the rushing attack but will miss tonight’s game with a torn tendon in his finger. The Cougars also lost another due to disciplinary issues.
There does seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Central Coosa will host the currently winless Talladega County Central for the last game of the season, and the Fighting Tigers have finished with scores similar to Coosa in all their games. While Thomas doesn’t want to overlook anyone, he knows the Cougars are fighting an uphill battle until then.
“When you know you don’t have the skillset to compete against them right now, we’re just trying to put together a game plan to get a win and I’m sure TC is doing the same thing,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately with injuries and players quitting, you try to develop schemes around the talent that you have, but when your talent keeps changing from week to week, it’s hard to get something set in stone.”