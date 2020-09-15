It has been an abnormal season so far for Central Coosa. First, their season was postponed due to COVID-19. Now, this week the Cougars were set to take on Francis Marion, but the Rams have forgone their season, giving Coosa (0-2) a win it would have rather earned on the field.
Cougar coach Brett Thomas has been excited for months about the upcoming season but continues to hit road blocks that keep the Cougars off the field. The Cougars have a three-week layoff until their matchup with Thorsby on Oct. 9.