Sometimes, the simplest tasks in football can be the hardest.
Recognizing changes at the line can be hard, snapping on time without line movement can be hard, getting off of your block or around a tackle can be hard; even just remembering play calls or your spot on the field can be easier said than done. It’s these simple things that can win or lose a team a football game.
It’s these same simple things that failed the Cougars on Friday night as Luverne won in a 63-6 landslide.
“As you can see, even some of our starters are new, never played the game before,” said Central Coosa Head Coach Brett Thomas. “So, they’re lining up in wrong position, taking the wrong approach to the ball. We are learning as we go. This is our third game and the fortunate thing is, unlike other years, we’ve scored every game. We’re getting more competitive and I can still take a lot of positives from this.”
Keeshaun Glanton broke through the line of scrimmage like a bullet and stormed up the middle of the field scoring the first touchdown of the match, the first of three touchdowns to come in the first quarter for the Luverne running back.
Central Coosa wasn’t about to go down to a scoreless double-digit deficit to start the game. On Coosa’s very next possession, Trae Butler caught a breadbasket screen pass and flashed up the left side of the field, carrying the rock 30 yards to the house for Coosa’s first points of the game.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, these would prove to be their only points throughout the night.
“Trae Butler, he’s actually the fastest player on the team. Unfortunately, he tweaked his quad, but going forward there’s a lot of positives,” said Thomas.
“Aye, I don’t try to brag too much, but I appreciate it,” Butler said after hearing his coach’s praise. “I just tried to get there, make sure my guys was doing what they’re supposed to do. My quarterback MJ, I look forward to just keep on playing with him.”
Allowing well over 7 yards a carry and 49 points scored in the first half, the Cougars had very little go in their favor. Multiple fumbles and interceptions plagued the offense after Butler’s first quarter score with false starts, personnel issues and even an in-game scrap leading to other offensive and defensive penalties.
It was hard to count the amount of times a Coosa fan screamed onto the field to tell players and coaches that they had too many or too little personnel lined up during the duration of the match.
It was not all negatives on the offensive side of the ball for the Cougars, however. Cassidy Howard broke through three would-be tacklers well behind the line of scrimmage for a gain of 4 on third and 8, a rush that seems minuscule in the greater terms of the game or statistics, but not to Coach Thomas or to Howard.
“Cassidy Howard, number 9, he ran well. Skill on skill, they just had more skill polished players than we did,” said Thomas.
Trailing by 43 to open the second half, the Cougars wouldn’t have enough steam or manpower to overcome the gap in the matches’ final two quarters. Fog began to accumulate on the field as the Tiger lead stretched to 57 points in the fourth quarter.
For Central Coosa, it’s just about getting back to the basics.
“The linebackers and the defensive line, the linebackers actually reading the gaps, they kinda got lost in the wash a lot and our line just needs to get stronger,” Thomas said. “They were the same size and same age as those boys, but they were moving them back and forth.”
Central Coosa now sits at 0-3 after dropping Friday’s home opener with an away game against regional opponent Highland Home (1-2) on Friday, September 10.