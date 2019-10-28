Sometimes you just face a team that’s better than you. No matter how good you play or how successful you are in what you do, sometimes the other team is just a step ahead.
That’s exactly what happened to Central Coosa’s volleyball team Friday morning in the first round of the Class 2A South Super Regional in Montgomery.
After giving Cottage Hill Christian all they could, the Cougars just couldn’t keep up the momentum against the tough Warrior squad. Cottage Hill turned in a 25-16 victory in the first set and was absolutely dominating in the next two, holding the Cougars to nine and five points, respectively.
“Cottage Hill is a really solid team,” Coosa coach Chris Elliott said. “They hit the ball really well and they have two really good hitters that can place it where they want to. We had a few blocks we got down on them so we were able to slow them down a little bit. But they outplayed us (Friday). I told the girls I’d be mad if we just laid down and let a team run over us, but they just played better than we did. Sometimes you run into a better team.”
Central Coosa was also hindered without one of its top hitters, Katie Windsor, who had to miss Friday’s match with an ankle injury. Windsor has added a great 1-2 punch in the middle with Aliona McKenzie, and the Cougars just didn’t have as strong of an offensive output without her.
While the Cougars played well in spots, they didn’t have anyone who matched the strength of Cottage Hill’s hitters and that seemed to be their downfall.
“Nobody really stood out for us (Friday) and that was probably part of the problem,” Elliott said. “Having said that, they all played hard but nobody really just stood out. We never gave up though so I’m really proud of that. We fought through everything they gave us.”
Windsor should be a leader on the team next year alongside setter Kera Dunham, as both return to a team that’s graduating a ton of seniors. Tytiuna Isom is another key piece who will return and Brynlee Mitchell and Miah Gaddis will also be back and they’ve both shown a lot of improvement off the bench this year.
“We have several that come off the bench that have been big for us,” Elliott said. “I’ve got a good team coming back. It’s just that we have to put them in the right spots. We gotta find out where they’re going to be stronger and really going to help the team get to the next level.”
With the loss, Coosa was eliminated from regionals but Elliott is hoping in his second year, he’ll have more familiarity with the girls and be able to pull more out of them.
“I don’t think we ever fully reached our potential and I take the blame for that,” Elliott said. “It’s my job to get that out of them so I’m going to accept that responsibility and work harder next year — God willing I’m still doing this — to make sure I get it out of them. But still overall, we had a good season. We finished 15-8 which is better than a lot of teams.”