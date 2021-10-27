Lamar Jackson was in the middle of his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign at Louisville the last time Central Coosa won multiple games that weren’t by forfeit in a football season.
The Cougars went 5-5 in 2016, and have gone 0-10, 0-10, 1-9 and 0-4 in games that were actually played since, although they won three contests in which the opposing team couldn’t show up due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Fresh off a win against Calhoun last week, its first of the season, Coosa gets a legitimate shot at taking a second against winless Talladega County Central Friday in both sides’ final matchup of the year, even if the Cougars are hindered by injury.
“It means a great deal going forward because, unlike previous years, we only have two seniors,” Central Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “Having returning players at the end of the season, realistically, a win streak is always a plus.”
It’s been a rough road to arrive at this benchmark for Coosa.
Due to transportation restrictions, the majority of the Cougars’ team couldn’t practice until the first day of school, losing the fall camp that most teams across the state get in August and summer workouts in June and July.
Even after the season started, keeping practice attendance at a consistent rate has been a struggle for Thomas and his staff. Players have missed weekly game preparations for a variety of reasons.
Now, however, the reason has been clear.
The Cougars are hurt, and hurt in a big way.
“We have so many players injured from the last game that I’m just a little worried,” Thomas said.
Wide receiver Tyreek Epps, who switched to quarterback midway through the season and has started there since, suffered a knee injury so severe he had to be hospitalized against Calhoun last week.
With an active roster of less than 25 players, the Cougars were already thin, but now on top of his ailment leading tackler and quarterback sacker Conner Mitchell is questionable. So is star wide receiver and backup quarterback Trae Butler. So is key running back and defensive starter Cassidy Howard and star defensive tackle Braylon McKinney.
The only of the players listed above who practiced Monday, albeit in a limited capacity, was Howard. Butler left school early for treatment.
Sophomore Majavius Culpepper, who started the season at quarterback, will return to the position if Butler is unavailable. Leryan Coleman will fill in at running back.
“We have some other inexperienced players who just have to step up, that’s who we were working with today,” Thomas said.
Coleman could prove a great rushing option, Thomas said, but he needs to gain confidence as a younger athlete.
“He’s a big kid, now, he’s very intimidating when you see him. He’s only a 10th grader. But he’s built like Barry Sander, big legs, big thighs, big calves. It’s just a matter of getting him to believe in himself.”
Talladega County Central should prove a beatable opponent, however.
The Tigers not only hold an 0-8 record in 2021, they’ve scored a total of eight points in their last seven games and have been shut out six times this year. In Week 1 Autaugaville beat Talladega County 38-12 and it’s the slimmest margin of victory anyone has had against the Tigers, the next closest being a 39-0 beating by Donoho last week.
Still, if the Cougars aren’t healthy, it could certainly be an interesting matchup for teams fully focused on trying to salvage momentum for next season.
Coosa kicks off its home game against the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday.