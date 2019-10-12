When an undefeated team goes against a winless one it’s easy to predict the outcome. The Reeltown Rebels defeated the Central Coosa Cougars 58-0 Friday night in a class 2A Region 4 showdown by taking advantage of opportunities and playing like they were against a bigger opponent.
The Rebels (8-0, 4-0) had homefield advantage while the Cougars (0-7, 0-3)are missing players due to various injuries.
Scoring for the Rebels began at 10:48 in the first quarter when defensive back Rhasheed Wilson caught a pick and ran it in the end zone. The Rebels’ momentum was continued when Coosa quarterback Ryan Payne fumbled in the end zone for a safety at 9:43, adding two points to the Rebels 10-0 lead.
Rebel coach Matt Johnson said the team’s goal was to not be complacent.
“I thought we came out fast,” Johnson said. “We didn’t get complacent in the first quarter like we did last year and that was a thing we (emphasized) this week: don’t be complacent, come out fast and do your job and I felt like we did that.”
The Rebels furthered their scoring when running back Cameron Faison took the ball to the end zone from the 35-yard line.
The Rebels continued their running game with quarterback Iverson Hooks running the ball in, advancing the score to 23-0.
Johnson said his second-string players played well and had a good learning experience. Different players scored for the Rebels each time.
“Those younger guy, they come to work every day and they put in the work just like everybody else does,” Johnson said. “Anytime you get this opportunity for young guys to get in and get some quality reps that’s great. And not only did they get quality reps they did a really great job up front.”
Wide receiver Marcus Haynes scored and running back Scooter Brooks scored before the end if the first quarter to make it 37-0.
Reeltown did not score again until 8:15 remained in the second quarter after fullback Matthew Knox ran it in. Wide receiver William Bryant added to the Rebels’ score with another touchdown from the 8-yard line.
At halftime the score was 51-0 for the Rebels. Coosa coach Brett Thomas, Johnson and the referees agreed to shorten the quarters in the second half to four minutes and let the clock run.
Rebels running back Zyquarius Collins ran a 55-yard touchdown in the third quarter at 3 minutes, sealing the game’s final score.
Rebel kicker Connor Moore scored all eight extra points.
Johnson said the team did well on the line of scrimmage and its backs ran away.
“I was just very pleased with our young guys coming in and piggy backing off what our first string did in the (first) quarter,” Johnson said.