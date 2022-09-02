Central Coosa County fell to Vincent Friday night 65-0.
The Cougars’ loss marked their second of the season after a Week 1 loss to Verbena.
“Vincent’s a good team,” head coach Shundell Russaw said. “They tackle well. They have a good scheme they run.”
The night got off to a rough start for Coosa when Vincent scored in just three plays on its first drive of the game.
Facing an early deficit, Coosa tried to attack Vincent through the air, but the Yellowjackets picked off a screen pass on Coosa’s first offensive play.
Vincent scored on the next play and after a 2-point conversion, led 16-0.
Coosa recorded its best drive of the game trailing 16 where it found itself with a first-and-goal inside the Vincent 10-yard line. But a false start pushed the Cougars back and facing a long fourth-and-goal, threw an interception to end the drive.
It was all Vincent after that as Coosa was unsuccessful moving the ball.
“We just gotta improve on tackling, on fundamentals and just knowing football,” Russaw said. “It hurts, but it’s motivation to go back to work and get better. We just can’t give up.”
Quarterback Antoneo Grant showed a lot of tenacity on the field, clearly battling a lingering injury throughout the first half but refusing to leave the game even with his team down.
“He’s a high-character kid,” Russaw said. “He’s a definite leader. He’s only a sophomore and a majority of our starters are sophomores, so the future is bright.”
At halftime, Coosa trailed 47-0, and the second half was played with a running clock.
Coosa elected to take out its starters for the second half with the score lopsided and give some of the younger players some valuable playing time with a lot of the season left to play.
For Russaw, he was pleased with the backups in the second half.
“I found some JV players that competed a little harder,” Russaw said. “I played all seventh, eighth and ninth graders in the second half, and they came out here and competed.”
Russaw acknowledged that it’s hard to see bright spots in an overwhelming loss but urged everyone to remain committed to his team.
“I plan on being here for a long time,” Russaw said. “These are growing pains. It’s a hard pill to swallow. It’s going to be hard to sleep tonight. We’re just going to continue to work hard.”
Coosa faces Isabella at home next week in a regional matchup.