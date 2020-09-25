Central Coosa hosted Verbena on Friday night and was bested by the Red Devils, 34-28.
Central Coosa was scheduled to have a bye this week, but coach Brett Thomas was contacted by Verbena coach Josh Robinson about playing a game after the Red Devils had their fourth game of the year canceled.
Thomas accepted, largely due to the fact Thomas wanted to try out his new toy at quarterback, freshman Majavious Culpepper.
“I told him as soon as I saw him throw last year that he would be my quarterback,” Thomas said. “After what I saw Friday night, we have our guy for the next four years.”
The game was a back-and-forth affair with Culpepper doing everything Thomas hoped on Friday, getting the job done with his legs as well as his arm, throwing touchdowns to Cassidy Howard and Trae Butler while rushing for a touchdown as well.
“Culpepper only had two bad passes all night,” Thomas said. “His pocket awareness, arm strength, accuracy and decision making were fantastic.”
According to Thomas, there were four dropped touchdown passes that would have given the Cougars the lead as well as a goal line tackle to stop the Cougars from taking the lead with seconds to spare.
Although the Cougars lost to a goal line stand, Thomas was extremely encouraged with his new quarterback’s play especially this soon into his career.
Thomas is excited to have the most important position on the field taken care of but still feels his team has work to do if they want to start making strides toward winning more games.
“It’s going to take some time for these guys to develop,” Thomas said. “We are a young and inexperienced team. We just need to mature and have more time in the weight room. We’ll get there.”
Central Coosa’s bye week is this week and the Cougars hope to lick the wounds of Friday night before the Cougars take on Thorsby in two weeks.