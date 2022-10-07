In the final home game of the year for Central Coosa, the Cougars fell to Fayetteville 14-6 in a heartbreaking affair.
“This is a really, really tough loss,” said head coach Shundell Russaw. “I told our guys to keep their heads up. It’s about hard work. We have to press on. We have to hold our heads up and keep up the hard work.”
Russaw preached to his team during the week’s practice about leaving a legacy, and winning the team’s first home game since the final game of 2021.
The Cougars could not get it done, mustering a single touchdown. The single score on the night was the lowest scoring outing for Coosa in three weeks. In games where Coosa has scored a touchdown, it was the lowest point total all year.
Junior Elijah Richardson led the way for the Cougars offensively, hauling in six catches, highlighted by a 43-yard score. Much of the offense generated by quarterback Corri Thompson was through Richardson.
“That was the only way we scored and that was in the third quarter,” Russaw said. “That is not enough.”
Through most of the first half, the Cougars found themselves getting hurt by runs up the middle. The defense bent, but did not break, only allowing two scores in the first half and shutting out the visitors in the second.
“We could not stop the run all night,” Russaw said. “It was a real tough night overall.”
The defense pitched its best game of the season, allowing a season-low in scoring. However, the offense was just one step behind and could not muster another score to potentially tie or win the game.
“We fought until the end,” Russaw said. “We have to work on ourselves and work on the fundamentals. We have to tackle. We have to be the best version of ourselves.”
Friday’s loss was the second in a row for Coosa to a winless team.
Next up for Coosa is an extremely tough matchup with region leader B.B. Comer. The game against Comer starts a three game road stand to end the season for Coosa. Russaw said that he will have to get his team over Friday’s loss and back to the drawing board.
