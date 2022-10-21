Central Coosa dropped another game on the road, this time to Ranburne 64-14.
The score aside, head coach Shundell Russaw has found his quarterback of the future.
Freshman Laccorian Thompson had recently been thrust into the quarterbacking duties for the Cougars, trying to give his team a much needed spark midway through the season.
Though Thompson has yet to orchestrate a victory, his development as a player is beginning to shine through.
On the night, the young star led his team to its only first half touchdown and added about 100 yards on the ground rushing.
To put Coosa on the board, Thompson connected with tight end Connor Mitchell to set up a scramble by the quarterback for six.
“Corri was really our one big weapon tonight,” Russaw said. “He was out there breaking tackles all night.”
While it seems like the same thing is said over and over again about Coosa after a loss, Russaw knows that seasons like this are what build players and a program.
“We just have to get this experience under our belt,” Russaw said. “We have to get bigger, faster, stronger. The culture has already changed a bit, but we still have a long way to go.”
Culture has been something that Russaw wanted to change from the moment he took over the Coosa program. On Friday, his revamped culture was in full effect, as well over 100 Coosa fans traveled to Ranburne to watch their team.
The Coosa fanbase only got to see Thompson play for the first half, as Russaw pulled his starter to give his legs a rest.
“He didn't want to come out,” Russaw said. “But I have been letting him loose recently. He is going to be that guy for the next couple years. We just have to get everybody with him.”
In the second half, many of the younger ninth graders and middle schoolers took over, but still Coosa fought.
The team put together a scoring drive, capped off by an Antoneo Grant touchdown to give Coosa its highest scoring output in three weeks. Grant added about 90 yards total on the night.
“We have had a year where we have really grown,” Russaw said. “This should light a fire under us. We have to have more buy-in.”
Coosa turns around and faces a short week for its final game of the year, matching up with Autuagaville on Thursday.