Each week, the Alabama High School Football Historical Society gives a line for the game. Typically, it doesn’t pick blowouts and most of the time, it picks the winner correctly.
So when the line for a Central Coosa’s matchup against Walter Wellborn is a 64-point favorite for the Panthers, it’s pretty clear the Cougars are going to be in for a long night in non-region action Friday.
Not only are the Cougars (0-4) winless and coming off a 30-point loss to a previously winless Horseshoe Bend, they’re also on the road this week and their numbers are dropping week by week. JR Chapman, who left in an ambulance during halftime of last week’s game, will not return this week, and Tra Butler and Quinn Brooks are both no longer with the team.
Coosa plans to dress 16 for Friday night’s game.
Add all that onto the fact Walter Wellborn (5-0) is undefeated, is ranked No. 10 in Class 1A, and is coming off a 61-0 defeat of another winless team, this game has all the makings of being really rough for the Cougars.
“My first goal is to keep them safe and the second is to be competitive,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said.
The good news is Coosa will see the return of Donta Daniel, who left during the second quarter last week with a concussion. Daniel broke his finger early in the game against the Generals but luckily, the broken finger is on his non-throwing hand.
“He said it himself during the game that he knew it was broken,” Thomas said. “Even though it’s his non-throwing hand, that much pain just threw him off his rhythm. He’s had a week now of passing with that hand taped up so he should be OK.”
Walter Wellborn presents a lot of problems for Coosa especially up front, where the Cougars have struggled all season. But they’re going to make a few changes to try to at least stay competitive versus the Panthers.
DeQuan Patterson will take up a spot at middle linebacker, which frees up Dawson Thornton to move onto the defensive line. Defensively, the Cougars will move to a 4-2-5.
“We swapped some players around on the line to give us a little heavier line, especially against Walter Wellborn because they are so big,” Thomas said. “DeQuan is a lot quicker. He’s shorter but he’s quicker than Dawson. Then we moved Dawson make to the line because he’s a lot stronger. That’s what we’re looking at right now. Hopefully that will give us some speed in the middle of the defense.”
Against the Panthers’ wishbone offense, the Cougars are expecting to see a big rushing attack, which has proved to be a point of contention for Coosa.
Central Coosa has shown it can move the ball well at times, but it’s going to need to be firing on all cylinders if it hopes to have any success.
“We’re going to run a spread offense,” Thomas said. “The reason we’re going to run the spread is just to give us a chance at getting out of the backfield. We’re going to try to spread the defense and look for seams.”
Despite the Cougars very easily staring down an 0-5 start to the season, they still are remaining optimistic about most of the remaining games on their schedule.
“For the most part, the mentality is still positive,” Thomas said. “Realistically we need to get them to focus. The rest of the teams we play after Walter Wellborn, it could be anybody on any given day. You never know if you just commit to one game.”