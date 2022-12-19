The Central Coosa Cougars have been swinging well above their weight class to start their 2022 season.
After the conclusion of Coosa’s tournament run at Auburn High, four of Coosa’s eight opponents have been in classifications higher than theirs.
Over the weekend, both of Coosa’s tournament opponents in Bullock County and Auburn High were well above Coosa’s 2A class. The Cougars lost to 4A Bullock County and 7A Auburn, but the team has plenty to build off of moving into area play.
“We have played a lot of big schools, so I am looking forward to playing teams that are all on the same level,” said head coach Richard Bell after the conclusion of the Auburn Xmas Tournament.
In the team’s first game on Friday, Coosa almost came out with a win over Bullock County, taking the game down to the end before the Hornets pulled away to win 61-55.
Nehemiah Sanders led the team in scoring with 16, followed closely behind by Demarkus Sandlin with 14.
In the team’s second game against Auburn, a top-15 team in the state, Coosa hung in with the Tigers in the first half before being beaten down in the second half, ultimately falling 71-48.
While the score may show that Auburn dominated, Coosa only had a five point deficit at halftime. Being able to hang with a top team like Auburn gave Bell plenty to work with going forward.
“Overall, I give our effort a 50/50 split,” Bell said. “We played good for a half, which was good. But their overall talent and depth kind of overwhelmed us. I was really pleased with how they played though because that is a 7A team. Hanging in for a half, I will take that. We will build on that and keep on moving.”
Against the Tigers, things started poorly, as the Cougars let up two easy threes to fall down 6-0 early. But after a 7-1 run, Coosa tied things up after a Sandlin layup.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
At the first half buzzer, Sandlin hit a three that actually gave Coosa a 14-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
The second half was equally as close, before the Cougars allowed an 8-0 run in the closing minutes to take a deficit into halftime, down 35-30.
In the second half, Coosa was quickly overwhelmed and outmatched and Bell subbed out most of his starters before the end of the third quarter.
Though the second half may have been a bit of a wash, Bell saw plenty of good in the first half. As he did against Bullock County, and has been doing all year, Bell gave his team numerous different assignments on the fly to keep his team learning and on its toes.
On every possession against the Tigers, the Cougars swapped defenses. On every offensive possession, the Cougars rotated looks.
“I wanted to see if our boys could handle that much information coming at them that fast, and they did a pretty good job of it,” Bell said.
Sandlin led the Cougars in scoring against Auburn, putting up 17 points, 15 of which coming in the first half. Sanders added 10, but scoring overall was hard to come by for Coosa.
Bell said a big reason for the lopsided second half was a crackdown in defense by Auburn against Coosa’s mostly bench players.
“We try to put our best guys in the best position to score and we try to eliminate turnovers,” Bell said. “Auburn turned us over in the second half, but we took baby steps towards moving forward. We will build and keep moving forward.”
Coosa will take a two week break before resuming play on the road on Jan. 3 at Fayetteville, then will return home on Jan. 6 to face B. B. Comer.