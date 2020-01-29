After playing some of its best basketball of the season, Reeltown absolutely fell flat in the second half.
The Rebels were hanging right with Central Coosa in a Class 2A Area 8 boys basketball showdown in the first half. They even came out with quick back-to-back jumpers by Eric Shaw to start the second half and cut their deficit to only eight points.
Then it all went down with the flames.
After the first minute of the third quarter, Reeltown did not score a field goal again. It had only four more points the rest of the game, and the Cougar seniors had some fun to end the night with a 57-27 victory.
“We just lost all focus,” Rebel coach Jonathan Gardner said. “When you get down, you gotta learn how to fight. You can’t just give up. We can’t just expect everything to be the same as it was. It’s a mental thing. We have to have a winning mentality. We gotta know and learn how to win.”
After Central Coosa (10-9, 5-1) built up an insurmountable lead, it put a pair of seniors who don’t see much playing time on the court in Donta Daniel and Dawson Duncan and they went to town on Senior Night. Duncan scored a pair of layups in the fourth quarter and Daniel added a 3-pointer that ultimately set the final score.
“Those are football players first and foremost but they’ve still been with the program the whole time,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “They’ve been through it but they don’t get to play that much in big games. They still come to practice though and make the other guys better. I told the guys on the bench late I wanted to them go out and enjoy themselves. I was proud of them.”
Daniel and Duncan weren’t the only seniors to make noise Tuesday night though. Noel Jones finished off a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists and a trio of steals; Casson Robbins also put up eight points, five rebounds and two assists.
But Reeltown (4-12, 2-4) was giving the Cougars a run for their money early on. Although Central Coosa led the entire game, the first quarter was pretty back and forth and the Rebels even cut the Cougars’ advantage to just four points on a 3-pointer from Tre Tre Hughley and an Eric Shaw layup with two minutes left in the first half.
But Coosa ended the second quarter on an eight-point run and took that momentum squarely into the second half.
“I told them (at halftime) we had to pick up our energy,” Bell said. “We played down and we weren’t really fired up enough. There were a lot of emotions going on because of Senior Night but we had to put that aside and start playing basketball because this was a big area win right here. If we would’ve lost this game, that would’ve put Thorsby in first place.”
With the victory, Coosa ends the area regular season in a tie with Thorsby, and it’ll be decided by a coin toss today which team hosts the area tournament.
Although the Rebels suffered another lopsided loss, Gardner felt like there were some things he could take from the first half and use to build upon before the area tournament next week.
“We had a few good scoring spurts, which is something we’ve needed,” Gardner said. “That’s something we haven’t had in the past because we weren’t patient on offense. We’ve really been working on our offense lately and trying to do what we do best.”