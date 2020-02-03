Midway through the third quarter, Benjamin Russell trailed by just one point.
The entire boys basketball game up to that point between the Wildcats and the Cougars of Central Coosa was back and forth. Benjamin Russell hit a couple 3-pointers but each time, it seemed like Coosa had an immediate answer. Then when the Cougars would take a narrow lead, the Wildcats responded right back.
That is, until halfway through the third.
Benjamin Russell point guard Chris Foster went down with an injury and it changed the game in favor of the Cougars. They scored 12 straight points, held BRHS without a field goal for the rest of the frame and walked away an 80-70 victor on Friday night.
“That’s the thing about it is it’s great to beat your rival and to win like that and compete like that before Tuesday (which is when the area tournament begins),” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “Now we go into the area tournament with a lot of confidence and we know we can beat anybody if we put our minds to it, so that’s a good thing to have.”
After trailing by 11 points heading into the final frame, Benjamin Russell wasn’t giving up without a fight. The Wildcats slowly but surely chipped away at the lead, cutting it down to as little as seven points on a 3-pointer from Za Stowes.
BRHS seemed to have the moment as it picked off a Central Coosa pass and flew back down the court. But the Wildcats didn’t capitalize and missed a layup. Then Cory Sandlin grabbed the rebound and flushed it down the court to Tre Butler, who nailed a triple of his own, and that ensured the deficit was just too much for Benjamin Russell to overcome.
“(Foster) helps set everything up for us,” BRHS coach Jeremy Freeman said. “And he keeps us kind of balanced. He helps out running the floor a little bit better.”
That wasn’t the only time Sandlin got a really key rebound to help the Cougars. Both Benjamin Russell and Central Coosa have struggled on the boards this season, but when matched up against each other, the Cougars had the clear height leverage and took advantage. They outrebounded, 40-34.
“Our issue is length,” Freeman said. “I can’t stretch them overnight. That’s something I know I’m going to struggle with because of the lineup. We’re so small. You’re giving up a lot of things that length won’t be able to give up. Here again, you still have to box out and you still have to grab and reach and claw, whatever you have to do to get that ball.”
Sandlin led the Cougars with 15 rebounds and Noel Jones capped off a fantastic game by earning a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
“We told the guys that Freeman was starting a very small lineup,” Bell said. “We knew we had to handle the boards and the inside game. Our big guys, especially Cory, really showed up. I told them all week at practice that they had to win the boards, and they did a good job with their size.”
Because of the speed of the game and the lack of depth Benjamin Russell has, it was clear despite how well the Wildcats played through the first two and half quarters, the Cougars simply wore them down.
“They’re exerting so much energy when you’re outsized; it fatigues you,” Freeman said. “What it does is starts draining on you as the game goes on. It takes so much out of you to get that rebound then get down the floor then get set up. It’s constant. Very athletic teams gives us programs, and they’re going to give us problems because it makes us spend a lot of energy. We’re just going to have to keep on fighting.”