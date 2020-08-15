Once in a blue moon something special happens in a small town. For Goodwater, Xavier Moon was that something special.
Moon, raised in Goodwater and a graduate of Central Coosa, was a standout star for the Cougars and averaged a staggering 35 points per game his senior year. Before hanging it up at Central Coosa, Moon led the Cougars to the state championship game, scoring 50 points en route to a victory.
No longer a stranger to big games, Moon hit his stride last weekend. After re-signing with the Edmonton Stingers, he not only led the team to a Canadian Elite Basketball League championship title but was also named the tournament MVP.
Moon’s basketball journey has taken him all over the world, yet throughout he has remained the same humble person as when he started all those years ago in Goodwater.
“I want to win wherever I go,” Moon said. “Winning is all that matters to me.”
Championship games have become a normal occurrence for Xavier Moon. Moon played his first two seasons of college basketball at Northwest Florida State College, where he was awarded Sixth Man of the Year honors his sophomore year. Later that year, Moon helped lead the Raiders to a 33-2 record and a win at the National Junior College Championship.
Moon transferred after his sophomore season to Morehead State, where as a junior he recorded the first triple-double in the school’s history.
That same year, tragedy struck when Moon’s stepfather was killed, leaving the family devastated. For most, family is everything. This is particularly the case with the Moon family and their support for one another, Moon said.
“My mom and stepdad have always been there for me and have showed up to every game they can,” Moon said. “I couldn’t ask for a better support system ... I miss (my stepdad) greatly.”
Before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, Moon accumulated several accolades including First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference.
Following the 2017 season, Moon became an undrafted free agent and signed with the ALM Évereux Basket in France. Following a disagreement with his coach, decided to leave back for the states. Having played in the NBA already, Xavier’s uncle, Jamario Moon, encouraged him to continue fighting for his dream. Jamario has been Xavier’s voice of reason since his stepfather’s death, giving him guidance for not only work but life.
“My uncle is the most encouraging person I have but also my biggest critic,” Xavier said. “I talk to him on a daily basis.”
After a practice with Albany Patroons coach Derrick Rowland, Xavier found himself a part of the team and went on to have a fantastic first season.
Moon averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game — a feat that won him Rookie of the Year in the North American Premier Basketball league.
After his stellar season with the Patroons, Moon took his talents north to Canada and signed with the London Lightning. His Lightning career was shortlived due to the formation of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and the interest in Moon from the Edmonton Stingers where he played next.
At the Stingers’ inaugural game, Moon scored 36 points in an overtime thriller. This game propelled Moon to become MVP of the league.
“I didn’t know what to expect with the new league; I got hurt the third game and ended up missing seven games out of 20,” Moon said. “I decided to come back and had a pretty good season.”
Winning the MVP gave Moon the confidence to try out for Toronto’s G League (minor league) team, the Raptors 905. Moon was released from the Raptors 905 and decided to re-sign with the London Lightning.
“I learned so much in my three weeks with the Raptors, more than I would have anywhere else,” Moon Said. “I’m so thankful I got the opportunity.”
His second round with the Lightning was a successful one despite the shortened season. In that short time, he caught the eye and respect of the league and was named to the First Team All-NBL Canada team.
Moon’s journey is far from over and it seems his list of accomplishments will continue to grow. He has a family and a community back home that supports him and wishes him well wherever his career takes him.