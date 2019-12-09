After five straight losses to start the season, Central Coosa’s girls basketball team was in dire straits heading into Class 2A Area 8 play on Thursday night. But the Cougars proved they were up to the challenge, taking down Fayetteville, 46-29, in their first area showdown.
“It was great to get a win; we needed that,” Coosa coach Syreeta McKinney said. “I think that this will give us some momentum back and this is just a start. This is one of many more, so it gives us something to look forward to.”
Despite missing two players — one with the flu and one with an injury — and having just eight to work with, the Cougars played their best defensive game thus far. Through the first four games, Central Coosa (1-4, 1-0) was averaging 60 points per game against and it cut that in half against the Wolves.
“We were more aggressive on defense,” McKinney said. “We just did things that we weren’t doing in the past. The teams we played before, though, were also really, really good teams. So we just know we still have a lot of work that we have to do and I’m just glad to be able to know that we pulled it off.”
Brynli Mitchell and Aliona McKenzie led the Cougar offense with 15 points apiece and Adlena Gibb also scored eight.
On the boys side, the Cougars got off to a dominating start in area play. They demolished Fayetteville to the tune of 68-23 to move to 2-3 (1-0) on the season.
Generals suffer sweep against Alabama Christian
Despite trailing by four at halftime, Horseshoe Bend’s girls basketball didn’t give up Thursday night. The Generals fought back and pulled within one possession of Alabama Christian in a non-area game but they couldn’t quite overcome the hump, ultimately falling 34-32.
Reagan Taylor did most of the damage offensively for HBS (5-2). She finished with 15 points, while Jahia Jennings also scored six.
The loss snapped a five-game streak for the Generals.
Although the boys team rebounded well and showed some aggressiveness inside, Horseshoe Bend still couldn’t overcome its height disadvantage and suffered a 59-35 loss at the hands of ACA. The Generals (1-4) didn’t hit their shots consistently, according to HBS boys coach Chad Kison.
He said Kam Evers played well and Holt Tidwell was a standout defensively, but Kison is “still trying to get a complete game from (his) guys.”