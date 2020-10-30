Word came in Friday that Central Coosa received a forfeit win from Talladega County to give the Cougars a 3-5 record on the season, the best the Cougars have had since 2016.
The Cougars were looking forward to the matchup with Talladega County (1-8, 1-7) after Central Coosa gave the Fighting Tigers a 42-14 beating in the season finale last season. The win gave the Cougars their first win in three seasons. Talladega’s only win this season came via forfeit from Victory Christian in Week 4.
As for what’s next for the Cougars, the players are on to basketball season while coach Brett Thomas works on getting football film of his players out to colleges and community colleges across the country.