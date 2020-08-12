The Central Coosa athletic program has been having to jump through hoops the last couple weeks with the delay of school and athletics as a whole due to COVID-19.
Unlike football, the volleyball team has the luxury of rescheduling games instead of having to cancel and play a shortened season. The late start has delayed the opening game for the Cougars until Sept. 1 when they travel to Vincent.
Although an inconvenience, the virus hasn’t stopped the enthusiasm of Cougar volleyball coach Chris Elliot, who is looking forward to gauging where his team is against the tough area competition his Cougars will be facing.
“Benjamin Russell is on our schedule this year and we are excited to be competing against them,” Elliot said. “Historically Benjamin Russell has had a great program, so it’ll be a good way to see where we are at.”
Benjamin Russell isn’t the only local team on Coosa’s schedule this year; Horseshoe Bend has made the move to Central Coosa’s area and will be a regular opponent for the Cougars now.
“Horseshoe Bend is a part of our area now and we are looking forward to playing them,” Elliot said. “The game has more meaning now and we are hoping to come out on top.”
The Cougars will have a new look this season, having graduated multiple seniors. The loss in production hasn’t wavered Elliot’s confidence the season will be a success.
“We lost seven seniors, but we still have several returning starters,” Elliot said. “We had several sophomore and freshman girls get playing time last year, so we have some experience coming in.”
Elliot is excited for some of his girls’ play and leadership skills coming into the new season. Katie Windsor and Daja Pearson, just to name a couple, have earned Elliot’s confidence over the summer. Elliot plans for Windsor and Pearson to be key contributors for the Cougars if they want to have success.