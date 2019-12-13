In a game that was full of hype and momentum swings, Central Coosa’s boys basketball team got the final say Friday night.
Benjamin Russell jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half then the Cougars answered, clawing back into it and eventually surging out to a double-digit advantage of their own. But the Wildcats weren’t giving up without a fight as they tied the game and eventually sent it to overtime.
But Central Coosa defended its home court as senior Casson Robbins had a couple clutch baskets in the overtime period, helping his team to hold off its rival, 64-57.
“I had seen that Noel (Jones) was down (with a momentary injury) and somebody needed to step up,” Robbins said. “I just felt like with me being a senior, I needed to be that person and help carry the load.”
Leading scorer Jones, who finished with 29 points on the night, was sidelined for just a few minutes, but instead of Benjamin Russell getting a chance to take advantage, Robbins hit a pair of key baskets that proved to make the difference.
Dequalon Thomas got the Cougars the lead with a 3-pointer in the first minute of overtime but Benjamin Russell kept it within spitting distance with a pair of free throws from Za Stowes to pull within 53-52. Then instead of milking the clock, Robbins threw up a quick jumper that made it a three-point lead again.
On Benjamin Russell’s ensuing possession, Stowes hit another free throw then the Cougars went up the court again and Robbins quickly made it a two-possession game by nailing a 3-pointer.
“He’s a senior and we’ve been wanting him to step up the whole season,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “I’m proud for him and I’m happy for him because he really took some big shots.”
That forced BRHS into fouling and Coosa was clutch from the free-throw line; the Cougars went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in overtime.
Despite the loss and Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman not getting a chance to get the best of his former team, he was still pleased with the Wildcats after the game.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” he said. “We’re learning how to play in these types of atmospheres. It was intense. The crowd was everything you could ask for. We’re just trying to find ourselves right now but I do know we’re playing better and I’m happy for that.”
Early on, it looked like BRHS might actually run away with the victory. The Wildcats played extremely well defensively and kept their turnovers to a bare minimum. They got some important baskets from a myriad of sources and led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter. But just like Tuesday night against Smiths Station, Benjamin Russell allowed the Cougars to climb back in it.
“We have to get used to success during the game,” Freeman said. “Once we become successful, complacency sets in and lack of focus starts to creep in. But they played hard and they gave it all they got.”
Central Coosa did a much better job in the latter part of the second quarter and into the second half of rebounding and that helped it get plenty of second-chance opportunities. The Cougars finished with a 49-39 advantage on the boards despite the early setbacks.
“That was really important,” Robbins said. “Me and my team, we had a talk in the locker room about stepping up on the backboards and getting the rebounds. We just executed that.”
One big bright spot for Benjamin Russell was Tre McMillian’s work inside, especially late. He was a big reason the Wildcats made a push for overtime. He finished with 12 points, including two important baskets in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Za Stowes led BRHS with 15 points and Central Coosa’s Thomas also cracked double figures with 13 points, all of which came in the second half and overtime.