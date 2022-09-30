Turnovers plagued Central Coosa in its 39-26 loss to Woodland Friday night.
After grabbing an 18-7 lead early in the second quarter, Coosa turned the ball over four times as its offense faltered the rest of the night.
“We had a ball game. I thought we had a great opportunity to win,” said head coach Shundell Russaw. “But as any football coach knows, it’s self-inflicted wounds. We just gave them points.”
Woodland scored 12 points off turnovers.
All started well for Coosa during its homecoming game. Freshman quarterback Lacorrian Thompson made his first start for Coosa and had an explosive first half with touchdown runs of 32 yards, 21 yards and six yards. Thompson ran for north of 100 yards and recorded all four touchdowns in the loss.
“Corey came out about a week before the season started,” Russaw said. “He’s a good kid.”
Coosa began just as dominant defensively too. Torrance Kelley intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned it to the 5-yard line. Thompson rewarded the takeaway by punching the ball in a few plays later for his second TD of the game.
Majavius Culpepper duplicated the defensive stand with an interception of his own on the next drive.
Kaleb Ballard was a force on the line of scrimmage with three tackles for loss and Leryan Coleman and Issacc Lee also recorded a TFL.
With the lead in hand and what Russaw called a “phenomenal crowd” rallied behind the Cougars, the inexperience of Coosa bit the team.
With 50 seconds remaining in the first half, Coosa fumbled the ball and Woodland took over on the opponent’s 28-yard line.
Woodland scored on the final play of the first half from seven yards out to take the lead into halftime.
The decision to run the ball with under a minute remaining was one Russaw questioned postgame.
“I feel like maybe in the first half I should’ve taken a knee and took it on into halftime. That would’ve been a big difference,” Russaw said.
A fumble recovery for a touchdown and a 2-yard punt from Coosa which Woodland eventually scored on saw the Cougars down 15. Thompson had another long TD run to cut the lead to eight but Woodland drove down the field and scored one more time to put the game away.
With most of the same players playing both on offense and defense all game, fatigue was a factor for Coosa with multiple players exiting the game due to cramps or other injuries. Some, determined to battle the pain, played the rest of the game despite not being completely healthy.
“We got about 16 players we play,” Russaw said. “We got to get more depth.”
Coosa faces Fayetteville next week in its senior night as it eyes its second win of the season.
“We’re going to have a breakthrough,” Russaw said. “We can get beat down all year long but we haven’t lost our values. We’re still the Central Coosa Cougars and we’re still going to work everyday.”