Central Coosa head coach Shundell Russaw and his squad suited up for their first game under a new coach on August 19 when Verbena visited Rockford to open the 2022 season.
The Cougars clawed back against the Red Devils but eventually fell 36-8 at home to open the season 0-1.
Verbena marched down the field with screen passes and up the gut rushes for the first score of the game, with Central Coosa responding back with a successful drive of their own.
Quarterback Antoneo Grant caught the ball off of a kickoff and rushed it back to the Verbena 25 yard-line where the Cougars got to work.
Grant broke a few tackles on his way to an eight-yard gain while the team inched closer to the end zone, capping off the drive with a touchdown catch from wide receiver Damarkus Sandin, who left his defender laying in the grass with his hands on his helmet after a failed defensive effort.
The Red Devils offense got rolling in the second quarter as a kickoff was returned for a touchdown immediately after the Cougars’ scoring effort. Verbena stuck to the ground as yardage was chunked away on 15 and 20-yard rushes, eventually landing the team in the end zone twice in the quarter.
At the half, Central Coosa trailed the Red Devils 30-8. But heads didn’t hang for the Cougars, and hands weren’t resting on hips as a sign of defeat.
Central Coosa junior Cassidy Howard didn’t let the halftime deficit knock his confidence, as the agile running back made the most out of his second half carries with chunk plays after wrestling off would-be tacklers.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“He’s a leader, and I challenge my guys to never give up at halftime,” Russaw said following the match.
Russaw said that he saw a lot of fight in his players, something his team can build on going forward.
“We gotta correct some fundamental things, but my kids never gave up," Russaw said. "We got a lot to be proud of. You can’t magically make a team win overnight, so we’re going in the right direction, and kids are buying in.”
Central Coosa defensive back Elijah Richardson made a highlight reel on the defensive side of the ball with a tipped interception at the start of the fourth quarter.
A teammate jarred the ball loose from a receiver and Richardson seized the opportunity, stretching out midair and grabbing the ball before it could reach the ground. It was Richardson’s first interception of the season after finishing the 2021 season with eight interceptions in nine games.
“I saw the ball was up and the dude was trying to catch it, so I hit him and the ball fell into my hands,” Richardson said.
“Getting better in practice, getting stronger, gotta develop as a team,” Richardson said, naming a few goals early in the season for this young Cougar squad.
The Cougars will travel to Talladega next week to face the 1A Talladega County Central Fighting Tigers. Last season, the Cougars ended their schedule with a 60-20 whopping of Talladega.
“Coosa football culture is changing, tonight we took a small step, keep practicing, they’ll take that big step,” Russaw said.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.