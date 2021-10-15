Down to just 18 players on its active roster, Central Coosa didn’t have a great deal of hope to beat Isabella Friday, who entered with a 5-2 record on its season.
The Cougars were trotted over by the Mustangs 62-0, although Coosa quarterback Tyreek Epps showed growth in his second start at the position and a few players stood out on the defensive side in the final three quarters of the game.
“I was very pleased with our effort,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “The only thing about it is, I have less players now than I did at the beginning of the season.”
Isabella jumped out to a 34-0 lead in the opening quarter.
With such a shortage of bodies, Coosa had to resort to playing its best athletes not just on offense and defense, but on kickoff, kick return, punt, punt return, field goal and field goal block too.
Offense, defense or special teams, there was no break for the Cougars’ stars.
“The boys that were playing, they really gave us a chance to give some guys some breaks,” Thomas said. “We’d put some younger players in on kickoff return or sub them in somewhere. We had some nice-sized junior varsity players. But when their season ended, some of the parents didn’t want them playing varsity, and the other ones just quit.”
Epps completed a couple of passes and found some yardage in the ground game, using wide receivers Majavius Culpepper and Trae Butler as his primary targets.
“He did great, especially for not ever having played football before this season,” Thomas said. “With the short time he’s been at quarterback, he’s done really well. Going forward, since he’s only a 10th grader, that’s very encouraging.”
Coosa’s defense rebounded from its porous start and surrendered just one touchdown in the second quarter.
Defensive end Conner Mitchell is budding into one of the Cougars’ best players, Thomas said, with 19 tackles across the past two games. He added two sacks to his total against Thorsby last week.
“Two sacks, that’s really rare for us,” Thomas said. “He’s played really well.”
Thomas added that Culpepper and Cassidy Howard also stood out on the defensive side.
Coosa plays its penultimate game of the season at Calhoun next week.