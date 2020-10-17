Central Coosa was back on the field this week after a two-week hiatus from the gridiron. The Cougars took on Isabella on the road and were shut out, 68-0.
Although on paper it was a bludgeoning, coach Brett Thomas saw the good in a night that was filled with bad.
“In spots we could still see the improvements,” Thomas said. “Except for a long run by their fullback, they had long drives on us rather than big plays. Elijah Hayes made a lot of open field, fundamental tackles. Trae butler made plays on defense and offense.”
Central Coosa (1-4, 1-4) struggled to get anything going on offense considering it was outmanned and outmatched by the Mustangs (7-1, 4-0), but the Cougars never gave up and never hung their heads even as things didn’t go their way.
“We stayed positive and never gave up,” Thomas said. “Alex Williams played linebacker and defensive end for us. I was so proud of him for giving 150% as an undersized eighth-grader. It’s easy to get caught up in the negative but we had a lot of positives and you could see the gains we gave made this season.”
Thomas believes his team has the right attitude to be a winning program, now it just needs to get the storm-damaged weight room fixed so his players have a chance physically and not just mentally.
“We are going to continue to work on the line,” Thomas said. “That’s something I hope we can correct next year. Strength wise we are way behind from having no weight room and it showed.”