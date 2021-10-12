It’s been a rebuilding season for Central Coosa volleyball, and Tuesday it came to a close.
The one-win Cougars battled but couldn’t stem a strong tide from Horseshoe Bend, losing 3-0 in the first round of the two teams’ area tournament played at Horseshoe Bend High School.
Despite the difficult results of his team’s season, Central Coosa coach Chris Elliot said the Cougars stuck with it and worked to better themselves the entire season.
“Historically, the volleyball program has been pretty strong. This year it wasn’t the same,” Elliot said. “We had a rough season. We had a rough go of it. What I am proud of is our girls. They hung in there, they fought. That’s what I told them before this match.”
The closest the Cougars came to beating the Generals in an individual game during set two, when they sparked a five-point rally down 19-15 to take a 20-19 advantage.
Horseshoe Bend responded with a six-point rally of its own to close out a 25-20 victory in the penultimate set.
“I am proud of the way they played today,” Elliot said. “We had a tough loss at Dadeville last week, came in and worked hard at practice, and things were better today. We just couldn’t pull it out.”
Raamiah Gaddis and Sterling Heath each picked up back-to-back aces in the third set, but that didn’t prevent a 25-16 Horseshoe Bend win to close the match.
Elliot said he’s been pleased with the leadership and commitment of his seniors. Even Daja Pearson, who’s missed the past few weeks with a fractured ankle, played an important role in 2021.
“We missed her. She was a key contributor to the team,” Elliot said. “Hard worker and a leader off the court. All four of the seniors were good leaders for us, I thought.”
Brynli Mitchell could be seen all over the court for Central Coosa this season, with a solid service game and dependable defense and attacking.
“She’s a go-getter,” Elliot said. “She’ll give you everything she’s got, every day. Practice or game. Everything she can.”
Elliot called middle blocker Tori Davis his “most improved” senior, someone who had to work her way into a starting position over the course of the coach’s three years in the program.
Gaddis rounds out the senior class, spending her first season as a setter in 2021 and showing off a strong service game in matches covered by The Outlook.
“She came in first year as a full-time setter and did a good job,” Elliot said. “I think she did a really good job. She was very smart on the floor about what to do and when to do things. Kind of a commander out there, kind of a general.”
Even with the four fourth-years departing, Elliot is looking forward to the future for Coosa.
Several key rotation players will be back in 2022. This season may not have produced the results the Cougars were looking for, but perhaps they set the table for a return to form in the near future.
“Hate to end it this way for the seniors but we’ve got a good group of underclassmen coming up, I’m looking forward to that,” Elliot said. “So we’re gonna bounce back. We’ll bounce back. We’re gonna have to rebuild a little bit.”