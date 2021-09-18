Every week, Central Coosa’s football team inches closer and closer to its first victory of the season.
The Cougars fell 38-14 to Marion Friday during a game in which Central Coosa coach Brett Thomas felt Central Coosa beat itself as much as Marion did. A few key plays swung the game by 21 points in favor of the Rams, one could argue.
“It comes down to discipline, reps on what you’ve gone over in practice,” Thomas said.
The biggest swing of note came with the game still very much in question as Coosa drove deep into Marion territory.
Coosa quarterback Majavius Culpepper lofted a pass into the endzone, but his wide receiver, playing in his first varsity game, broke off his route and the ball sailed past where the pass catcher was supposed to be and into the hands of a Marion defender.
That defender took from one end zone to the other for a pick six.
“The pass was perfect. If he’d have continued the route, it would have been a touchdown,” Thomas said. “Instead he intercepted it in the end zone and ran it back for a touchdown, 100 yards.”
Earlier, with the score still deadlocked at zero, Coosa’s defense held Marion to a three-and-out to force a punt.
Another first-time starter for the Cougars drifted out of position to field the ball, which he muffed to give the ball back to the Rams.
They scored to take an early 7-0 lead.
“That’s three touchdowns right there,” Thomas said. “People are gonna look at the score and say, ‘Woah, they got beat.’ The score is not indicative of the game. We really were moving the ball, it’s just mistakes.”
Thomas added that two dropped passes that could have gone for touchdowns also hurt the Cougars.
Removing the two turnovers that resulted in touchdowns, Coosa’s defense only surrendered 24 points, a marked improvement considering the past three weeks it allowed 53, 63 and 54 points, respectively.
“Defensively, overall, they played a great game,” Thomas said. “We made several stops in the backfield.”
Offensively Coosa found success through the air with Culpepper despite the absence of star senior wide receiver Trae Butler. Damarkus Sandlin stepped up in a big way, gaining consistent yardage from Culpepper’s passes and even hauling in his lone touchdown.
Elijah Richardson tallied the other score for the Cougars on a 98-yard pick six.
“MJ passed well,” Thomas said. “Our receivers, for the most part, played well.”
Coosa gets a bye next week to rest and gameplan before taking on Thorsby at home Oct. 8.