After weeks of blowouts and feeling as though it was right on the precipice, Brett Thomas’ Central Coosa team finally broke through for a victory Friday night.
The Cougars defeated Calhoun 20-6 via an estimated 300 rushing yards in their final road game of the season.
“It was great for the boys,” Thomas said. “They were, of course, excited and it’ll carry us into next week.”
Postgame emotions in the locker room were mixed, however.
Star wide receiver and quarterback Tyreek Epps had to be taken to the hospital during Friday’s contest. The team is still waiting for official word on what appeared to be a very serious knee injury.
“It was mixed emotions after the game,” Thomas said.
Senior wide receiver Trae Butler set the tone for the Cougars’ offense.
The speedster scored all three of their touchdowns on big scoring runs, keeping the field open for his teammates to work in.
When he wasn’t carrying the ball it went to Majavius Culpepper or Cassidy Howard on the ground.
Thomas said he and his staff felt the Cougars could exploit speed mismatches on the outside against the Tigers, and they were proven right.
“The offensive line did a lot better in this game,” Thomas said. “We just attacked their weak points. Trae Butler, all of the backs have breakaway speed.”
On the defensive side it was the usual suspects for Central Coosa. Defensive back Elijah Richardson intercepted his sixth pass of the year, defensive end Demarkus Sandlin picked up two sacks and Culpepper provided a thumping presence from strong safety.
It’s been five years since Coosa won two games in a season that weren’t by forfeit.
Next week the Cougars take on a winless Talladega County Central at home with a chance to do exactly that. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.