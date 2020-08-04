With Coosa County Schools moving back the start of school until Aug. 31, Central Coosa has been forced to cancel its first two football games of the season against Bullock County and Loachapoka.
“Virtual classes will last for the first nine weeks with reevaluation to begin during the sixth week,” Coosa County superintendent Andi Wilson said on the board of education website.
Wilson also encourages a backup plan for parents in case the school year continues to be postponed, something coaches will have to think about as well.
Delaying of the start of school has discouraged coach Brett Thomas who is excited for the upcoming season.
“It’s the most players I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Thomas said. “The enthusiasm has me excited to see where this program will go in the next couple years.”
Thomas said if other school systems postpone the start of school or the season, that could also affect the Cougars’ season. School boards across the state are having discussions daily about the start of school, including Tallapoosa County Schools which voted this morning to delay the start of school by 10 days until Aug. 31.
In the meantime for Central Coosa, Thomas said it’s business as usual and football practice will go on as planned.