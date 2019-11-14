Central Coosa’s boys and girls basketball teams couldn’t have had more opposite seasons last year.
The girls won just four games on the season and were eliminated in the first round of the Class 2A Area 8 tournament. The boys, on the other hand, lost only four games the entire year and advanced all the way to become the Class 2A state champions.
But this year, things may be very different for both squads. While the boys still obviously have high expectations, they graduated arguably their two best players in Omar Gaddis and Jovon Richardson and another of their top-four scorers in Josh McGhee.
Meanwhile, the girls were extremely young last season and although they still have a young roster, they are quite a bit more experienced.
“Every year there’s room for growth,” Coosa girls coach Syreeta McKinney said. “This year, what we’re planning to achieve is being able to get in and out of transition. We don’t want to use youth as an excuse but we want to see it as a process. We’re looking for big things to happen for us this year.”
Edlena Gibbs and Arianna Harrell are both seniors who don’t have a ton of experience, but they’re both very athletic and should help give the Cougars a spark. Gibbs will be the starting point guard while Harrell will likely come off the bench a small forward. Aliona McKenzie should be a big part of both the offense and the defense as a starting senior guard. Destiny Massingale is another senior, but she’s a newcomer and she’ll play small forward.
Also earning starting jobs are Mallory Parrish and Brynli Mitchell, who will both play guard.
McKinney has always been a defensive-minded coach and that’ll be especially important this year because the Cougars will have to rely so much more on guard shooting than scoring inside.
“We’ll definitely have an upscale defense,” McKinney said. “We’re going to have to press and just be versatile on defense. It’s going to be more of a guard game offensively than a post game more than ever before. Aliona McKenzie should be a good shooter, and I think Mallory Parrish is going to do really well for us.”
Because the team is either youthful or inexperienced, McKinney said one of the biggest areas she’d still like to see improvement is in understanding the game. And building that basketball IQ could just come with game experience, which will begin tonight at Sylacauga.
On the boys side, despite the losses, the expectation will still be high for Central Coosa because it does return leading scorer Noel Jones in addition to Quin Brooks, who scored the game winner in last year’s title game.
“Noel has to be a leader,” Coosa first-year coach Richard Bell said. “He has to be the focal point and leadership is his biggest challenge now. We had that before with some of the other guys who graduated, so now he has to be the leader on the defensive end, offensive end, in practice, everything. Everyone looks up to him.
“Quin is probably our second-best player in practice and we’re looking for him to be a whole lot more involved. Cason (Robbins) is also going to be in the forefront. Where maybe those guys would pass last year, they’re going to have to take that shot now.”
Robbins and Corey Sandlin return after getting some playing time last year and they’ll step into starting roles at guard and center, respectively. Tre Butler, a sophomore, will take over at point.
“Tre’s whole thing is speed and aggressiveness; that’s his strength,” Bell said. “What we’re trying to do now is work with him to slow down and get to decision making. We want his mind to catch up to his speed. Going 100 mph leads to turnovers, so he needs to focus on running the plays and leading the team.”
Similar to last season, Coosa’s bread and butter is going to be its defense. Because three of those high scorers did graduate, the Cougars still aren’t sure where a bulk of their points are going to come from, so Bell would like to see them play in low-scoring games and let the defense do most of the work.
Being the defending state champions comes with pressure, but Coosa is ready to take on that challenge.
“Coosa County is known for basketball, so there’s always pressure there,” Bell said. “Like I told the boys, ‘We just gotta take the pressure and run with it. This is what Coosa County does.’ We lost a lot, but we gotta focus on ourselves. We can’t be the team we were last year, but we can be the best version of who we are this year.”