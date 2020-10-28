Central Coosa hits the field this week for the first time since the Isabella game two weeks ago in which the Cougars were shut out, 68-0.
This week coach Brett Thomas and the Cougars (2-5, 2-4) are feeling confident going into Friday’s matchup with Talladega County Central (1-7, 1-5). The Cougars beat the Fighting Tigers last season to earn their first win in three seasons, winning 42-14.
Thomas believes the game will be entertaining with both teams being evenly matched on the offensive and defensive line.
“Talladega County is a good matchup for us,” Thomas said. “Verbena is the only other team I’ve felt like the offensive and defensive lines for both teams were evenly matched. I like our chances going into Friday night. It should be an exciting matchup.”
Another reason Thomas likes the matchup is his spread offense versus the Fighting Tiger defense and how his defense is familiar with the type of offense Talladega runs having already played teams that run the same scheme.
“They run a spread offense, which we have seen all season,” Thomas said. “Teams have been running that against us all season so we feel like we know ways we can stop them. Defensively they run a 5-3; we ran a 5-3 defense earlier this season so our guys know the rules of that defense, so hopefully we can make some plays based off our knowledge of their scheme.”
With the lack of games over the season, Thomas has a soft spot in his heart for the seniors who didn’t get to have a full season, but instead only played four games on the field. Despite the shortened season, Thomas believes his seniors will go on to do great things no matter what path life takes them.
“It’s a bag of mixed emotions,” Thomas said. “On one hand you want to see them go and mature as men and see them go on to do great things; on the other hand you’ve built relationships with them, so you hate to see them go.”
The Cougar defense has a chance to make plays as well with the Talladega offense averaging just three points per game on the season. The offense should be able to eat some as well with the Fighting Tigers allowing 44 points per game to opposing teams.
Talladega’s struggles align a lot with those of Central Coosa, making for an interesting matchup between the two schools.