Central Coosa has been sidelined multiple times this season due to the coronavirus and all the madness that comes with it.
This week, the Cougars (1-4, 1-3) are finally back in action, this time against Isabella (7-1, 4-0) which was also off the field last week as opponent Calhoun forfeited its season. Both teams are entering the game with an extra week of practice, which allows coaches to add extra detail to each team’s game plan and time to scout their own football teams and make corrections as needed to keep the opposing coaches off guard.
“We are going to try and build off the (Week 5) Verbena game,” Central Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “Put in more passing schemes, couple more running plays, but it’s hard because we don’t have a true running back. Since we don’t have a No. 1 running back, we are going to use short passes instead of running plays to replace that production whether it’s bubble screens and jet sweeps, just finding ways of spreading out the defense.”
Thomas thinks he has the Isabella offense figured out; now it’s about relaying that to his players then the Cougars going out and executing what they’ve seen on film.
“They have a very strong offensive line and running game,” Thomas said. “We are going to play zone defense in the 4-3 with some 4-4 to try and stop them. With our line there is always an issue, which will probably be highlighted with our strongest lineman out this week.”
According to Thomas, having the Cougars’ best lineman out could prove costly, especially with his team not being able to work out on a regular basis with the weight room still not being repaired after a storm destroyed it earlier this year.
“If we want a win on Friday, our line has to step up and give our quarterback and running backs time,” Thomas said. “We are at a disadvantage with no weight room and not having physical education so these guys haven’t lifted a weight since March, but we still have to be physical and get a push up front. On defense we need to align properly and not be out of position. Our Verbena game plan worked well, so we are going to continue to build off of that.”
Central Coosa has played only three games on the field up to this point, while Isabella has played four, so both offenses are not completely in sync or in rhythm going into this game. With that being said, the Cougars need to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Mustangs and make them uncomfortable. Forcing pressure could rush a handoff and put the ball on the ground, giving the Cougars a short field to work with.
The Cougars haven’t had much time on the field this season; that paired alongside new quarterback Majavious Culpepper means the identity of the team is still up in the air. With the uncertainties that come along with a freshman quarterback making his second start, the defense will have to make a play or two to give the Cougars a chance.