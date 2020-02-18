Central Alabama Community College’s baseball team came through in the clutch in the first game of a doubleheader with Bishop State on Monday. After being tied heading into extra innings, the Trojans exploded for five runs in the top of the 10th then held off Bishop State for a 5-2 victory. All five of CACC’s runs came with two outs.
After a groundout and a strikeout, the Trojans got to work taking advantage of an error, a walk and a Zack Dew single to load the bases. Cal Burton (Reeltown) and Brian Lindsay then drew back-to-back walks to drive in two runs and Jake Outlaw (Dadeville) gave the Trojans (4-4) a little insurance with a groundball error to allow Dew to score.
CACC finished with eight hits, including two apiece from Tristan Keith and Michael Wurtz.
Carter Gannaway did most of the work on the mound, firing seven innings and allowing just five hits and one earned run. He struck out five and walked only one.
After the clutch victory, the Trojans weren’t so lucky in Game 2 of the doubleheader as the Wildcats built up a five-run lead in the first inning then never looked back in a 7-1 victory. Mike Gorham had the only RBI for the Trojans.
Earlier last week, a late offensive explosion allowed CACC’s baseball team to take down Coastal Alabama East, 7-5, in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday. In the nightcap, the Trojans picked up right where they left off by scoring a run in each of the first three innings and claiming a 3-0 win to complete the sweep.
In the opener, CACC couldn’t get much going early on and Coastal Alabama led 1-0 through the first four innings before the Trojans finally got on the board. However, the Warhawks quickly responded and took a 4-3 lead into the seventh and final inning.
But CACC had its most prolific inning yet to take a lead for good. With one out, Tristan Keith got things started with a single and Jakob Zito followed with one of his own to put a pair of runners on. Chandler Lewis then took advantage by smacking a two-run double to give the Trojans a narrow 5-4 lead.
CACC continued to build on it as Burton drew a bases-loaded walk and Chris Gillette followed with an RBI single to give the Trojans the cushion they needed.
Central Alabama’s offense continued to put in work during the second game as it finished with nine hits. Although the Trojans scored just three runs, that was more than enough for the win. Keith led the offense in Game 2 with three singles.
During the doubleheader, CACC racked up 18 hits, including five from Keith. Carlin Nix led the way with three RBIs on a single and a double. Zito and Wurtz had two hits apiece.
Nate Curtis did the most work on the mound as the Trojans utilized nine pitchers. Curtis fired five shutout innings. He struck out three and walked only one.
Huell Lumpkin (Benjamin Russell) also saw some time in both games, throwing one complete inning. He didn’t allow a hit or a run but he walked one.
SOFTBALL
Three more wins added for Trojans
Aside from an 8-0 loss against Walters State, Central Alabama Community College’s softball team went without a blemish at the Sunchiefs Classic at Gulf Shores this weekend. CACC had a pair of narrow victories, defeating Northwest Florida State, 4-3, and Georgia Highlands College, 11-10, and it also dominated Roane State Community College to the tune of 15-3.
In the first game against Northwest Florida, CACC trailed 3-2 heading into the final inning then the Trojans got move with a Brooke Morgan single followed by two walks to load the bases. Chelsea Parker capitalized, plating a pair of runs on a line drive single, to take the lead. CACC held onto the victory as Asia McWaters (Benjamin Russell) struck out two to start the bottom of the seventh then after walking one, the Trojans caught the runner stealing.
CACC (10-2) also had a come-from-behind victory against Georgia Highlands. The Trojans were down 10-3 with two innings to go before they exploded for six runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh. In that game, Parker, Bailey Murphy and Victoria Mitchell each had three hits; Mitchell drove in a trio of runs.
Over the course of the four games, the Trojans racked up 32 hits including six from and five apiece by McWaters and Morgan. Murphy and Savannah Williams each had four while Natalie Ritchey, Mitchell and Jada Chadwick hit two apiece.
In the circle, McWaters, Anna Calloway and Rayanna Powell combined for 20 strikeouts and just seven walks in 24 innings.