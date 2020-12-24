It was another impressive fall semester for Central Alabama Community College’s Athletics Department.
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trojans had 60 athletes finish with a GPA over 3.0. 38 of those athletes finished above the 3.5 GPA mark to qualify for the Dean’s List or President’s List.
Of the total team GPAs, it was the Trojans’ golf program led the way with a 3.531 cumulative GPA. Tennis (3.477), Softball (3.272) and Baseball (3.197) rounded out the top programs.
To qualify for the Alabama Community College Conference Honor Roll, athletes had to achieve a 3.0 GPA or higher.