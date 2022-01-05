The cold stretch Quez Thompson faced a few weeks ago seems far in the past.
Before winter break he crossed the 30-point threshold in a road game. Two games later, he did it again.
Hitting looks from all three ranges, Thompson is beginning to realize the potential he has as a versatile scoring authority for Benjamin Russell basketball, gaining a feel for when to use each skill in his bottomless tank of moves.
“He was trying to find himself going into that stretch,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “He finally got into a groove and he’s really been putting buckets in the basket. It’s something that he works at a lot, trying to score. He has a variety of shots that he takes and makes, and that makes him difficult to guard.”
Thompson found varied success in the season’s early stretches, with a 25-point performance at Dadeville Nov. 23 following slower scoring outputs against Auburn and Briarwood Christian.
Coming off of Thanksgiving break, however, the heat in his game started dropping.
The junior managed 17 points in a tight win against Opelika and came short of 20 again against Auburn the following night, then finished with 14 after three overtimes against Dadeville.
Those numbers are decent but not up to the potential Freeman and Thompson both felt the shooting guard had.
“Early on he struggled with consistency,” Freeman said. “That’s part of being up at this level, being consistent night in and night out. Also being a marked man, if people have you on the radar, the defense is different. You have to adjust to that. He’s learning on the fly, and that’s the whole team. We’re learning how to play this game.”
A few things were off, according to Thompson.
Many of his 3s weren’t falling in those contests, often just short or just long.
His mindset felt off-kilter too.
“The day before the game my focus wasn’t where it should be,” Thompson said. “Then I was forcing it. I was forcing it a lot in those games that I didn’t do well in.”
Thompson countered these problems with a more dedicated routine during game days and the day before game days.
The key is to always strive to improve, Thompson noted.
“After a game, I just always tell myself not to be satisfied with that game. Just come out and do better than what you did in that game.”
In the Wildcats’ past four games entering Tuesday’s matchup with Talladega Thompson scored 25, 34, 25 and 32 points, respectively.
His 34-point outburst at Central Coosa included a 20-point second quarter unlike many Freeman had seen before.
He repeated such a quarter against Montgomery Catholic in Benjamin Russell’s last game Dec. 28.
“It’s very, very difficult to score more than 10 points in a quarter,” Freeman said. “He had 20 twice. That’s very impressive.”
Thompson’s triples started trickling in, yes, but his uptick in production has also been marked by a better feel for the sport, Freeman said.
In basketball the term “bag” is often an informal way to refer to a series of moves and skills a player has learned to generate offense for himself, whether it’s ways to get open or ways to finish around the rim.
All those techniques are useless if used at the wrong time, however. That’s the feel Freeman speaks about. Knowing when to pull up from midrange or when to create space or when to use certain dribble moves.
“Right now he’s just learning what bag to use,” Freeman said. “That’s been the hardest part, he’s got all these bags and he wasn’t comfortable at the beginning, knowing which one to use. I’ve always told him, ‘Just let it come. And once the game comes to you, you’ll know which moves to use. Sometimes it doesn’t take a move, you just shoot it.’ He works at it. He spent a lot of time this summer.”
He’s an ambidextrous finisher and can finish through contact, which helps a lot, Freeman added. His pull-up and midrange game are also go-tos.
With his scoring firing the way it has been, the next step for Thompson is in creating for others.
Freeman noted his court vision is good, but there’s still plenty of room for him to grow as a passer.
“That will be another facet to his game that will take him to another level, being able to get other people involved easily as he scores,” Freeman said. “And again, when you’re a great scorer, the attention comes to you. So somebody’s going to be open. And it’s going to be your job to find that guy.”
He has options to throw the ball to, options that will be around with him next year.
Sophomore Chris Foster and fellow junior Corri Milliner have each rattled off multiple 20-point games of their own this year. Eighth grader Cederian Morgan has quickly developed into a consistent double-double threat at center.
“We all used to play together when we were little,” Thompson said. “Rec games and stuff, we’ve always played basketball. So we were already used to each other, we just had to get used to coach Freeman and I think we are getting there.”
His goal is to compete for a state championship by the time he and Milliner graduate after next season. He hopes to be recruited to a college program in the meantime.
Nothing much has come up on that front yet, but if Thompson keeps stringing these kinds of scoring performances together — he could find his way onto a major collegiate roster.
“Like I told him, ‘Be patient on that. As you go along, it’s going to get better with the people coming in,’” Freeman said. “We’re playing [Class] 6A ball. Somebody’s watching somebody else. That’s how it all starts, you’re watching somebody and then they catch your eye.”