A guard and a big can make all the difference in a basketball game, and such was the case for Benjamin Russell’s girls team Tuesday.
Senior guard Tylicia Calhoun scored 15 points while junior forward Tamya Harris hauled in countless rebounds and added 10 points of her own.
The Wildcats utilized a monumental second- and third-quarter run to breeze by Sylacuaga 46-29 and snap a seven-game losing streak in front of a home crowd.
“It feels good because we really needed that win,” Benjamin Russell coach Latreisha Moon said. “I told the girls going into area play that we have to really step our game up so that we can go and have a good showing in the area tournament. We’ve got to play Stanhope at Stanhope. So we’ve just got to go all out and work on Stanhope right now.”
Calhoun served as the scoring spark plug behind the dash that sealed Benjamin Russell’s victory.
The Wildcats outpaced Sylacauga 19-0 in an 11-minute span from the early second quarter to the late third, going from a 12-10 lead to a 31-10 clobbering. Calhoun racked up nine of the 19.
Her improved ability to distribute the basketball has bled into her scoring, Moon said.
“She’s started passing the ball more. I told her this, ‘If you can just pass the ball more, you’ll have a complete game.’ She scores and she rebounds and she goes fast.”
Calhoun scored five points in-a-row to open the stint, hitting a jumper in the paint, a free throw and a putback layup.
She ensured the Wildcats’ momentum lasted through to the second half by scoring the first three points of the third period, two of them coming off a steal and breakaway basket.
“I just tell the team, ‘C’mon, pass the ball, we’ve got to move the ball faster,’” Calhoun said. “That’s how I play. I go fast. They’ve got to pick up with my speed for me to score the ball. That’s what was going on tonight.”
Harris entered with a significant height advantage over the Aggies’ entire lineup. She didn’t let it go to waste.
It seemed Sylacauga couldn’t purchase a second chance on its offensive possessions if it wanted to, with her and the rest of Benjamin Russell gobbling up defensive board after defensive board.
On the flipside, the Wildcats got plenty of additional looks thanks to No. 4’s efforts, and those of fellow forward Bradazjah Pulliam.
“She rebounded well and she scored the ball when we threw it to her up the court,” Moon said. “And Bradazjah Pulliam played really, really, really well tonight. I was proud of both of those girls.”
Harris may not have blocked many shots in the contest but her presence on the inside proved plenty intimidating for the Aggies, who launched 3 after 3 toward the rim with very few going in.
She spearheaded a team defense that allowed just four points the entire third quarter from Sylacauga, and indeed only 29 for the entire game.
“She ran the floor, she got up and down like she’s supposed to,” Calhoun said. “She was getting all the balls, she was catching them and just laying them up, and that’s what we want her to do.”
Sylacauga went on a brief run in the fourth quarter to trim its deficit back to 11, but Benjamin Russell responded with a 10-4 close to the game.
The Wildcats return to their home court Friday against Central Coosa.