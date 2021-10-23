The final score may say otherwise, but the Calera Eagles fought through a tough matchup on Friday night, coming back from being down at halftime to blow past the Benjamin Russell Wildcats 41-17 in Calera.
“I mean, I think second half, we battled back,” Calera coach Jason Hamlin said. “We faced a lot of adversity in the first half, having our quarterback go down and we got a few guys still banged up from the Wetumpka game. I thought that was just a full team victory, everybody did their job and kind of come together in the second half to punch a big W in.”
The Wildcats started the game with a long drive that led to a field goal and an early 3-0 lead. After trading punts, Calera running back Daniel Carmona set the Eagles up in the red zone and followed it up with a scoring run.
Two fumbles ensued on the next three plays. Benjamin Russell committed the first blunder on the first play of their drive, thanks to a bad snap that Michael Benson recovered. Calera had a 33-yard completion to Matthew Windham wasted on the next play on a fumble that the Wildcats recovered.
Calera’s next offensive play was a fumbled snap that went back 30 yards. A Wildcat defender fell on the ball.
Benjamin Russell finally got into the end zone on the back of Jy Hicks for a four-yard rushing touchdown and a 10-7 lead.
The Wildcats only had the lead for mere seconds before Calera stole it back off a Jaylen Mitchell kickoff return touchdown gave it a 14-10 edge.
After forcing a punt, Calera faced disaster once more in the first half as cornerback Ty Williams jumped a pass intended for an Eagles receiver and strode into the end zone from ten yards out on Calera’s first play of the drive. Benjamin Russell took that 17-14 lead into halftime, and coach Hamlin looked to clean up an offense that gave up three first half turnovers during the break.
“At halftime, we just talked about calming down and playing our game,” Hamlin said. “Like, they were stressed, they were nervous a little bit rather than just playing our game. We were kind of feeding into what Ben Russell was doing, and they had a great game plan and they came out and played hard, but we just talked to our guys about calming down, and don’t try to be the hero, just DYJ, do your job, and everything else will take care of itself.”
The second half would prove to be a completely different story, as the Eagles defense shut out the Wildcats and rode their offense throughout to seal the game.
Running back Chris Cotton ran up the middle on the first drive of the half for a score that put the Eagles up 17-14, a lead Calera would not relinquish.
The next play, senior Gabe Fails recovered a fumble on a Benjamin Russell kickoff return. Although the Eagles were unable to score that drive, on the next Kobe Prentice got open deep, and after recovering from a bobbled catch, ran it in 66 yards for the touchdown.
Cotton scored again after a late punt set the Eagles up inside the five, and a two-point conversion from Prentice in the corner of the end zone would put Calera up three scores, 34-17.
A fourth-down pass breakup from the Calera defense on the next Benjamin Russell drive sealed the deal, and a late Cotton touchdown gave the Eagles’ back three trips to the end zone for the night and Calera the 41-17 home finale win.