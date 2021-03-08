Caleb Bice has had to overcome an early slump this season as thoughts of the pandemic and college loom ahead for the Dadeville baseball senior.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, Bice was a junior. He had to see other seniors’ high school careers come to an end and Bice says that he took it for granted.
“Because I never thought it would have happened,” Bice admits.
On the other side of it, the Tigers had to get back down to work for the 2021 season and put it all behind them. That’s what Bice believes his team has done, but it was apparent entering their recent game that he was in a slump at the plate.
“To overcome it I just had to get in the cage and get some extra work on the tee and some more batting practice on the field,” Bice said. “I also had to work on getting my mind right and quit trying to make too much happen and work on getting more comfortable at the plate.”
There were multiple issues on Bice’s mind that could have made him less comfortable.
One issue on Bice’s mind is his desire to play at the next level. Teammate Tripp McKinley is already committed to continue his playing career beyond high school, but Bice hasn’t had that same luck yet.
“I’m doing everything I can to impress scouts knowing I don’t have much time,” Bice said. “I plan on going to college and hopefully I can get an offer to play somewhere.”
But it’s a mounting pressure. To Bice, there is an urge to follow in McKinley’s footsteps and head somewhere to play baseball at the next level.
Even so, having Tiger Pride is important for the future athletes that will come up behind him and others. It’s all about the love around the program.
“Being a Dadeville Tiger is all I know,” Bice said. “I love spending time with my teammates and the younger guys teaching them how to be better ball players and even better teammates.”
The season is far from over in 2021 but there’s never a bad time to thank coaches for believing in him and his teammates.
“I give all glory to God and I thank my coaches for having faith in my team and I,” Bice said.