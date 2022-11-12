Colby Wooden called his strip sack.
Before a Texas A&M second-and-10 with under six minutes to go in the game, Wooden circled Auburn’s timeout group saying he was going to get a sack.
“I basically told a couple people, ‘Watch this,’” Wooden said.
What followed was Wooden beating his man, using a move he said he learned from fellow defensive lineman Derick Hall, and crushing Aggie quarterback Connor Weigman.
The ball hit the floor, as Wooden slung Weigman’s body to the side, leaving room for Morris Joseph Jr. to recover the football, giving Auburn possession. Auburn’s field goal on the next drive pushed the score to 13-3.
The Aggies went on to score a late touchdown, but Wooden’s sack proved to be the ultimate difference maker in the Tigers’ 13-10 win.
With the win, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams earned his first victory as a head coach.
“Auburn is a place where dreams come true,” Williams said, still holding the game ball he was given by his team postgame. “I mean, look at me.”
The once Auburn running back, turned NFL star, to now Auburn coach, Williams was grateful that his team believed in him before last week’s game against Mississippi State, and stuck with him to Saturday’s victory.
“I just want to thank them for believing in a small town guy that was as scared as a puppy last week,” Williams said.
Williams was quick to point out postgame how Wooden’s sack gave Auburn just enough energy late to see the team through to the end.
“What a big play by Colby,” Williams said. “To have that young man make that play, I am so happy for him. I am so happy he got the opportunity to make that play and give us life.”
Defense was the name of the game for Auburn, holding Texas A&M to practically no offense the entire night.
Before Texas A&M kicked a field goal in the middle of the third quarter, the Aggies had negative eight total yards since the four minute mark in the second quarter.
Wooden and his defense held the Aggies to just 215 yards on the night, 80 of which came on Texas A&M’s final drive of the game. Weigman, from the 10 minute mark in the second quarter to just 39 seconds left in the third, threw 14 straight incompletions.
“I always love to watch our defense play,” Williams said.
On the Aggies first nine drives, Auburn held the visitors to nine straight punts and only 94 total yards of offense. While Auburn only recovered the one Wooden fumble, three sacks, six tackles for loss and four pass breakups proved more than enough to get Auburn its first win since late September.
“It was just an overall great defensive effort,” Hall said.
Hall put it simply that his unit knew what Texas A&M was going to try and do, and he said his unit was more than prepared to stop it.
“We were just dominant,” Hall said.
The Aggies were without usual starter Devon Archane, who leads the team in rushing with 887 yards and six touchdowns. Without Archane, Texas A&M managed just 94 yards rushing, with 83 coming from Amari Daniels.
Auburn on the other hand had no trouble exploiting the Aggies’ porous rush defense, as the Tigers ran wild all night.
In total, Auburn rushed for 270 yards on 55 carries, highlighted by 121 yards from both Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby.
“Thank God for Jarquez and Tank Bigsby,” Williams said.
Auburn’s rushing yards alone were good enough to outpace the entire offensive output for the visiting squad.
Auburn’s offense certainly did not light up the scoreboards, earning just one touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the defense was more than capable enough to keep the team in control after the touchdown catch.
The 3.6 yards allowed per play by the Tiger defense was the team’s best output since a 2011 win over Florida.
Auburn may just be 4-6, and still fighting for bowl eligibility, but tonight they can celebrate. And they owe a lot of that celebration, to Wooden’s called sack.
“It was just electric,” Wooden said of his play. “It was like a breath of fresh air. And on top of that you have the crowd… It was just crazy.”