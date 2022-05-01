The Central Alabama Community College Lady’s Tennis team will return to the national championships next week.
CACC is fresh off a Alabama Community College Conference Championship (ACCC) where it placed third last year and was second in the conference going into the tournament in Mobile last weekend. The tournament championship came down to the last match of the weekend where CACC was facing a well-known opponent.
“We were second to Wallace Hanceville,” coach and CACC athletic director Kathleen Thompson said. “They beat us both times during the season. The first time was 7-2 and the second time was 5-4.”
Thompson took over coaching duties in February just days before facing Wallace Hanceville the first time and then making a few adjustments to the lineup.
“We knew we were getting close and had a shot at beating them,” Thompson said. “We have been playing well lately. Our intensity was there, everybody has been working hard.”
After the first day of the conference tournament, CACC had qualified for the finals in eight of the nine flights, including all three doubles.
“After the first day we were tied with Wallace Hanceville,” Thompson said. “Going into the second day, it was almost a dual match between us because we had made it to almost all of the finals.”
CACC won two of the singles matches including Kelly Martin of Melbourne Australia at No. 1 who was named conference player of the year.
“After singles were done on Saturday, we had a chance but we had to win all three doubles matches,” Thompson said.
CACC won the No. 1 doubles easily. Then CACC won at No. 3 doubles beating Wallace Hanceville for the first time this season.
It came down to No. 2 doubles and it was the only match still going on. It came down to freshman Lily Truchet of Oklahoma and Blakely Valdez of Birmingham remaining on the court. Truchet and Valdez’s teammates were there and so were the men’s and women’s teams of Wallace Hanceville.
“It was stressful because all of the Wallce team was there and they were loud,” Truchet said. “We are not a team that cheers loud.”
Thompson said for 10 minutes or so all eyes gazed at the No. 2 doubles match.
“They got boisterous,” Thompson said. “They have both a men’s and women’s team. They all know each other.”
Ultimately, Truchet and Valdez came out on top 9-7 giving CACC the third doubles win of the day and a conference title.
“It was a tight one,” Thompson said. “Everybody went crazy, running out on the court. It was very exciting.”
Thompson would also earn ACCC coach of the year honors.
After placing 18th in last year’s national championships, coach Kathleen Thompson hopes the team is improving just in time to better its efforts in this year’s national championship next week in Tucson, Arizona.
“I’m shooting for top 15 this year,” Thompson said. “I think it's possible.”