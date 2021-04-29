The 2021 NJCAA District Southeast Championships are in the books with Central Alabama Community College taking runner-up to Eastern Florida State College.
The event was the qualifying tournament for the NJCAA D-I Men’s Golf National Championships. The championship event was hosted by CACC and held at the Arrowhead Country Club in Montgomery, Ala.
14 total teams competed in the event.
The Trojans lost the lead after the first round by seven shots over eventual winner Eastern Florida while shooting 8-under par 280. Eastern Florida State College shot a team-low 16-under par but CACC went one over par to fall behind by 10 strokes.
CACC head coach David Jennings said that the third and final round of the event found the Trojans shoot three-under-par but it didn’t bring the Trojans the win as Eastern Florida only shot one over.
Tanner Brown needed only 64 strokes over the 18-hole stretch with 64 being the lowest tournament score to finish runner up behind Eastern Florida’s Matt Gauntlett.
CACC’s Player of the Year, Hayden Carner once again played very well finishing in the fourth spot for the tournament. Jarod Edwards played solid golf shooting 5-under par for the tournament and was sixth.
The Trojans will play in the NJCAA D-1 Golf National Championships in Lubbock, Texas on May 10 through 13.
“The boys are excited for the opportunity in earning a championship ring, but they are also very aware of the tremendous competition they will be against in Texas,” Jennings said.
