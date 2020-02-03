Getting off to a good start is an understatement for what Central Alabama Community College’s softball team did Thursday afternoon. The Trojans demolished Andrew College to the tune of 18-0 and 16-11 in their season-opening doubleheader.
As expected, Asia McWaters (Benjamin Russell) got the nod in the first game and gave up only one hit in the five-inning victory. Andrew College’s single was McWaters’ only blemish as she didn’t walk any. She also struck out four.
Although the Trojans (2-0) had more problems from the circle in Game 2, their offense did more than enough to overcome those woes. After having 19 hits in the first game, CACC smacked another 19 in the nightcap and scored a run in all but one inning. It held off a two-run rally from the Fighting Tigers in the bottom of the seventh.
Anna Calloway started the second game, giving up six hits and six earned runs in three innings of work. Rayanna Powell then took over and despite allowing nine hits, she gave up only five earned runs. The two each struck out one batter.
Offensively, the Trojans were led by Jada Chadwick. Over the course of the two games, Chadwick hit two doubles and four singles and had five RBIs and four runs scored. McWaters, Brooke Morgan and Chelsea Parker each had five hits while Lauren Phillips and Savannah Williams collected three apiece. Bailey Murphy and Natalie Ritchey each hit three singles.
Williams racked up five RBIs as she, Phillips and Parker each hit a home run.
Central Alabama had only four strikeouts combined during the doubleheader.
The baseball team’s season opener, which was scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Saturday afternoon. It will now open the year at noon today at Gordon College.