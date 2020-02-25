Winning seems to be in the blood of the Central Alabama Community College softball players. The Trojans reeled off another four victories this weekend at the Meridian (Mississippi) Community College Rush Invitational and have now won six in a row.
After dominating the Parkland Cobras, 12-2 and 10-1, on Friday night, the Trojans came back fighting again Saturday. They had to eke out a pair of narrow victories but did just that as they defeated LSU Eunice, 3-0, and Northwest Mississippi, 5-3, to stay undefeated at the tournament.
Pitching was the name of the game for the Trojans (14-2) in Saturday’s two games.
Anna Calloway threw a gem earning a one-hit shutout against LSU Eunice. Although she walked three, she struck out four and more than half her pitches went for strikes. In the final game against Northwest Mississippi, Asia McWaters (Benjamin Russell) gave up seven hits but never got rattled. She allowed only three runs — two of which were earned — and struck out a trio. She didn’t walk any.
Offense was what helped the most in the big victories over Parkland; CACC had 18 hits in those two games alone and finished with 30 total over the course of the four-game tournament.
Natalie Ritchey led the offense with six hits while Savannah Williams knocked five singles and drove in four runs. Brooke Morgan added four hits and McWaters paced the Trojans with six RBIs. She, Bailey Murphy, Chelsea Parker and Lauren Phillips all had 12 hits apiece.
Only two Trojans were held without a hit and they combined for only six at-bats.
Over the course of the four games, McWaters and Calloway threw all 24 innings and combined for an ERA of 1.458. Calloway fanned seven and McWaters had six strikeouts.
BASEBALL
CACC struggles with Coastal Alabama North
It was a rough weekend for Central Alabama Community College as it struggled to put together much offense at all in the baseball tripleheader with Coastal Alabama North. The Sun Chiefs grabbed all three wins, 3-0, 5-0 and 7-2. CACC managed just nine hits in the three games.
The Trojans (5-7) thwarted the third shutout by scoring in the fifth and seventh innings of Game 3.
For the first run, Zak Dew reached on an error with two outs and Kimbrell Nappier took advantage by driving him in with a single. Nappier was at it again in the seventh inning, plating a run with a groundout. Carlin Nix scored the run after doubling to lead off.
But by that time, Coastal Alabama already led 7-1 and the Trojans couldn’t mount a comeback.
Central Alabama did get one victory this weekend by defeating Rend Lake Community College in a makeup game Friday afternoon. The Trojans won 5-3 despite trailing by two runs midway through the fifth inning.
With one out, Cal Burton (Reeltown) got things going with a single in the bottom of the fifth. Nappier then followed with a single and Tristan Keith drew a walk to load the bases. CACC then scored its first run on an error before tying it up as Sam Cornelius had an RBI groundout.
Rend Lake scored another run in the top of the sixth but its pitching got out of control in the home half of the frame. The Trojans drew six walks in the frame, including three with the bases loaded, to win the game.
Over the four games, CACC utilized 12 pitchers. Carter Gannaway led the arsenal by striking out 10 in just six innings. He gave up only four hits. Sean Johnson threw 5 2/3 innings and struck out four while Nate Curtis fanned five in just four innings of work.
Huell Lumpkin (Benjamin Russell) threw 2 1/3 shutout innings; he gave up two hits, walked two and struck out one.