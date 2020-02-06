Central Alabama Community College’s softball team continued its winning streak by defeating Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, 7-5 and 8-2, in a doubleheader Tuesday.
The Trojans collected seven runs on 10 hits in Game 1 and scored three runs in the top of the first inning thanks to a Savannah Williams RBI double and a Jada Chadwick RBI single to make it 3-0 Trojans early.
CACC had another three-run inning in the top of the fifth behind an RBI triple, RBI single and a sacrifice fly to extend its lead to 6-2.
In the final inning, the Trojans fended off a late rally from the Saints to hold on for the two-run win.
Williams, Chadwick and Chelsea Parker all led the Trojans at the plate with two RBIs apiece.
In the circle, Asia McWaters (Benjamin Russell) pitched a complete game on 121 pitches allowing no earned runs.
In Game 2, CACC got a solid pitching performance from Anna Calloway who finished with six strikeouts and gave up just one earned run in 6.2 innings of work as the Trojans picked up a convincing 8-2 win.
Offensively, CACC finished with eight runs on nine hits while scoring multiple runs in the first, third and sixth innings.
McWaters came up big at the plate going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Parker hit a two-run home run and plated three runs in the Trojans’ win.