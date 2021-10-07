Central Alabama Community College and Benjamin Russell’s tennis teams both received a facility upgrade Thursday.
The Trojans reopened their tennis courts at their Alexander City campus after completing an extensive round of renovations that has the surface looking brand new.
“It’s always wonderful to live in a community where everybody comes together for the benefit of the youth and everyone else in their community,” Benjamin Russell superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said at the reopening. “Our tennis team, CACC’s tennis team, this is something that was thought of a year or two ago, and the partnership it’s created amongst the city, the junior college and the high school, the school system, these are things coming to life and coming to fruition through community effort.”
Both Benjamin Russell and CACC will utilize the courts for practice and any tournaments or duels they host, giving their players a better place to improve their craft.
Coaches and players from both the Trojans’ and Wildcats’ teams were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, as were a few local officials and Alexander City mayor Woody Baird.
Representatives both from Benjamin Russell and CACC expressed gratitude toward the community and city for helping fund and complete the project. CACC tennis coach Steven Corley also expressed his thanks, and said it’s nice to see his players get an improved playing surface after seeing the work they’ve put in in practice.