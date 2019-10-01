Coming off a national championship but also graduating quite a few players, the expectations for Central Alabama Community College’s men’s golf team were uncertain. But they’re starting to build rather quickly as the Trojans have won back-to-back tournaments to start the fall season.
Last week, CACC dominated its way to the top of the standings at the Bulldog Classic at the Harbor Club at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.
Day 2 wasn’t exactly kind to CACC, as it finished with 304 total strokes, which would’ve put it in fifth place for the second day. But the Trojans’ start was so strong, it didn’t matter.
CACC carded a team score of 290, a full 21 strokes fewer than any other team, on Day 1 which helped them to a big victory. Its two-day total was 594 — just 18 above par. The next best total was scored by Eastern Florida State, which finished with 612.
The winner, Tom Matthews, hailed from Eastern Florida. But all four of CACC’s golfers finished in the top eight. Benjamin Russell graduate Dylan Moncus tied for second. He shot a 3-under 69 on Day 1 to set himself up in good position. He finished with a two-day total of 146, which tied him with Georgia Military’s Dylan Humphries and Calhoun Community College’s Charlie Reeves for second place overall.
The nucleus of the Trojans’ squad all placed one right after the other. Keith Watkins carded a two-day total of 149 which was good enough for sixth place. Jack Goldasich followed right behind with a 150, which put him in seventh place, and Jarod Edwards took eighth place with a 151.
CACC’s next tournament is for the Friendship Cup, which will be hosted by Wallace State Community College at the Terri Pines Country Club in Cullman.